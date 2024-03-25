RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Carrier recently showcased its cooling solutions at the HVACR Expo Saudi, which was hosted alongside BIG5 Construct Saudi in Riyadh. This is the largest construction and building solutions exhibition in Saudi Arabia. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

“Saudi Arabia is seeing a significant transformation, and as a climate leader, Carrier is supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by providing solutions that help building owners and operators meet their sustainability, energy-efficiency and operational goals,” said Sathya Moorthi, Managing Director, Carrier Middle East. “The HVAC Expo co-located with BIG5 Construct Saudi is an important platform for manufacturers to engage with customers to exchange ideas and share best practices that can help advance the HVAC industry and contribute to the transformations taking place in the Kingdom.”

The HVACR Expo Saudi was attended by engineers, consultants, contractors and developers, who engaged with Carrier's team to discuss its residential and commercial digitally enabled lifecycle solutions. During the expo, Carrier showcased the energy efficient solutions being offered for the Saudi Market by displaying the AquaForce® Variable speed screw air-cooled chillers as well as the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system offering.

Additionally, Carrier’s locally manufactured Light Commercial cooling solutions from its factory in Jeddah were displayed at the Carrier stand, providing insight into the “Made in Saudi” HVAC solutions offered by Carrier for the Saudi market.

Carrier also delivered presentations during HVACR Talks sessions discussing the latest advancements in the industry. Topics included innovations in VRF technology and Abound.

For more information about Carrier, visit www.carrier.com/commercial/en/sa.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit www.carrier.com/commercial/en/sa. or follow us at Carrier Middle East on LinkedIn

Contact:

Faisal Malik

Faisal.malik@carrier.com