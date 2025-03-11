DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia — Carrier in the Middle East proudly announces the opening of its newest Carrier Experience Center in Dammam. This premier training hub will serve channel partners, customers, and educational institutions across Saudi Arabia, reinforcing Carrier’s commitment to industry development and knowledge sharing. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

Designed to provide hands-on training and in-depth technical knowledge on Carrier’s advanced HVAC technologies, the center offers structured courses, practical demonstrations and expert-led workshops. It will enable channel partners and customers to enhance their skills and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. Additionally, the center will collaborate with universities and educational institutions, offering specialized programs to equip the next generation of HVAC professionals with essential knowledge and expertise.

“Carrier has always been committed to empowering our partners and customers with the latest knowledge and technological advancements,” said Tony Jabbour, Managing Director, Carrier Middle East. “The launch of the Carrier Experience Center in Dammam reflects our dedication to strengthening technical capabilities in the region and supporting the future of the HVAC industry in Saudi Arabia.”

The center also features a comprehensive product display showcasing Carrier’s latest HVAC products and solutions. This display enables customers to experience firsthand the cutting-edge technologies and innovations that Carrier offers, helping them make informed decisions about their HVAC needs.

Salman Zebian General Manager, Carrier Saudi Arabia, added, “This new facility will serve as a center of excellence, offering best-in-class training and resources to our partners and customers. By extending our expertise to educational institutions, we are also fostering talent development and preparing future leaders in the HVAC sector.”

The opening event was attended by key customers and Carrier team members, underscoring the company’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the region. The Carrier Experience Center in Dammam marks a significant step in Carrier’s mission to enhance industry knowledge and technical proficiency in Saudi Arabia.

