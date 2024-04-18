Dubai, UAE - Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, channeled over $170,000 to regional causes during Ramadan through its revamped social impact platform for donations, ‘Right Click’.

Launched on the first day of Ramadan, Right Click empowers Careem customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Pakistan to discover more ways to connect with their communities, offering up simple ways to donate and change lives with just a few taps. Over time, the platform aims to provide a seamless donations experience and increase transparency to show how customer contributions contribute to real on-ground impact.

Careem customers used Right Click to buy Quik Grocery boxes for those in need, buy meals as part of the Eat to Fill a Plate campaign, make direct donations or pay Zakat for regional causes, and support Palestinian relief by buying a Gaza T-shirt. Partner organizations include Emirates Red Crescent and Dubai Cares in the UAE, Al Aman Fund, King Hussein Cancer Foundation, Tikiyet Um Ali and SOS Children's Villages in Jordan, Al Birr Society and Children with Disabilities Association in Saudi Arabia, and The Citizens Foundation in Pakistan.

Vimbai Beverly Midzi, Associate Director - Corporate Affairs at Careem commented: “We’re excited to see so many customers use the Careem Everything App to give back to their communities. Right Click embodies Careem's purpose to simplify and improve the lives of those that need it most. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to help our customers make a meaningful impact through our platform, and we’re leveraging technology for good as we build long term social impact by investing in crucial building blocks of development, such as education, income generation and emergency relief.”

From 2018 to 2023, Careem distributed over $4.7 million of humanitarian and development assistance in partnership with over 35 non-profit and private sector partners, tens of thousands of customers and hundreds of colleagues that have donated generously.

Customers can access the full range of Careem's services and donate through Right Click by downloading the latest version of the app from Apple App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download.

