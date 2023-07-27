Dubai, UAE: It's time to create timeless memories with Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates! The luxury destination introduces its new campaign "Capture Timeless Moments” emphasizing the guest's experience of an extraordinary journey imbued with refreshing moments and timeless memories. From the Alpine-inspired architecture to the grandeur design, stunning views of the snowy Ski Dubai and a diverse selection of dining and entertainment options, the hotel makes it an enchanting oasis to beat the summer heat with moments of ultimate indulgence, relaxation, connection, recharging and more.

TIME TO PAMPER

Time to Chill UAE Resident Staycation:

Looking to escape the heat and chill while you experience a getaway to create memories that will last a lifetime? It’s time to chill and enjoy the perfect retreat at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates with an exclusive UAE Residents staycation offer,saving 20% on rooms and up to AED 500 dine-in credit per stay at any of the in-house restaurants until September 30. The hotel boasts an impressive array of stylish deluxe rooms, exquisite suites and one-of-a-kind Aspen chalets. Families seeking amemorable retreat will find it here when they book their stay in the Corner Suite or above and receive two complimentary tickets to the renowned Ski Dubai's snow park. Plus, children aged 12 and below stay for free, creating the perfect family getaway. Guests can unleash the epitome of exclusivity by opting for the Executive Grand Deluxe room or above withcomplimentary access to the prestigious Executive Lounge and a tantalizing array of culinary delights.

Time to Gather UAE Resident Staycation:

Looking for a short stay and celebrating an occasion with your loved ones? It’s time to gather your friends and family and enjoy the UAE Residents' staycation offer for a minimum stay of four nights at the three-bedroom Aspen ski chalets. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the Aspen Ski Chalets offering breathtaking views of Ski Dubai's snowy slopes, complete with Hermes amenities, private butler service and more. Guests can get 20 percent off on the best available rate, receive two complimentary tickets to the renowned Ski Dubai's snow park, complimentary access to the prestigious Executive Lounge and the ultimate cinematic treat at the Vox Private Cinema once during their stay where guests can relish gastronomical delights at the dining lounge before enjoying the latest blockbuster on a luxurious 15-seater screen, complete with unlimited popcorn and soft drinks. Rejoice as kids up to 12 years old go free, making it the perfect opportunity for an unforgettable family adventure. Enjoy the convenience of early check-in at 12 pm and the luxury of late check-out until 3 pm, subject to availability, to make the most of your stay with Kempinski.

TIME TO RELAX

Want to feel relaxed and pampered during your stay? Get the essence of self-care and pamper yourself with 20% off on spa treatments in Dubai’s most luxurious spa, Sensasia Stories, promising moments of blissful rejuvenation. Offering a bespoke spa menu of massages, facials and body treatments, Sensasia Stories boasts seven distinct treatment rooms, a private couples' suite and serene relaxation zones, all centered around an exquisite courtyard adorned with Asian-inspired arches.Get ready for an indulgence and enjoy a spa treatment, Amber & Argan – A Deeper Ritual for 90 mins that uses the pureArgan Shea Butter infused with Amber is used to renew you on the inside and out revealing a better you. Restore youthful energy and reverse premature aging with a Diamond Experience Life Infusion facial treatment. If you’re looking for a customisable spa experience, Sensasia Stories is the place to be. Treat yourself to a ‘Song Niyay’ which blends your story into a spa expedition with someone special at your side. Take in the fully equipped twin suite, begin your journey with a body scrub of your selection, and wash away beneath the twin rain showers, followed by a blissful 60-minute massage. That’s not all, you can take advantage of more unique and one-of-a-kind treatments that the spa has to offer.

TIME TO SAVOUR

Craving for an elevated dining experience? Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates invites you to indulge in international delights and traditional afternoon tea at Aspen Café, savour Spanish tapas and enjoy captivating Flamenco performances at Salero, or explore a contemporary twist on Arabic cuisine at Olea. Aspen Café offers a unique experience combining breakfast and a beautiful flower arrangement that takes place on the last Wednesday of the month. Engage in a flower workshop by The Flower Society and immerse yourself in the blooming experience. Treat yourself to an exceptional afternoon tea with delicious pastries and teas exclusive to the hotel. The lobby lounge café also offers a refreshing selection of cool summer drinks. With gourmet cuisine and casual dining, this hotel has it all.

TIME TO SOCIALISE

Looking to indulge in a luxurious cinematic experience with your loved ones? The Vox Cinemas at Kempinski has it sorted. Socialize and connect with your friends and families and treat them to a truly luxurious experience that combines the magic of cinema with exceptional dining, complete with advanced technology and plush seating. Opened from 10 am to 10 pm, they are running packages that include a choice of blockbuster movies showing as well as unlimited popcorn and soft drinks throughout the movie.

TIME TO SHOP

Looking to elevate your shopping experience to new heights? Make the most of your shopping experience and stay cool this summer with direct access to the Mall of the Emirates. The cutting-edge Digital Concierge and the direct messaging service enhance the user experience and provide seamless assistance. What's more, dive into a world of limitless shopping options right at your fingertips, and enjoy the cherry on top – complimentary delivery to your doorstep. Other opulent privileges include the hands-free service during in-mall shopping, as well as exclusive offers for hotel guests at select luxury stores and a diverse array of upscale shops within the Mall of the Emirates.

Are you looking to make every moment of your stay enjoyable? Expect a unique host, the Lady in Red, that brings your experience to life. Dressed in striking red and dedicated to understanding each guest’s needs, this impeccable host provides thoughtful and intuitive help and expertise. From advising on the best places to shop to opening doors to rare experiences, helping you plan special surprises to organising last-minute requests, the Lady in Red is the perfect Kempinski ambassador.

As you take an enchanting voyage to the opulent property infused with innovative amenities and enigmatic ambiance, revel in the memorable stay and capture timeless moments with your loved ones.

To book or for further information, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, visit kempinski.com/dubai or follow @KempinskiDubai

About Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates:

Priding itself on offering guests’ innovative experiences, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is the perfect destination for leisure and business guests in the bustling city of Dubai. With its ideal location in the heart of the city, both a short distance away from the city center and with a connection to the award-winning Mall of the Emirates, the hotel offers convenience with world-class shopping, dining and entertainment a stone’s throw away. It boasts some of the most unique and stylish room products in the region, with the pinnacle of the 375 rooms and suites being the 20 stunning Aspen Chalets, which marry sand and snow and offer views of the Arabian Gulf on one side and the snowy slopes of Ski Dubai on the other. Four spectacular culinary concepts make up the diverse food and beverage options, while an outdoor infinity pool, and SENSASIA Stories Spa offer relaxation at your fingertips.

Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski’s rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties.

Kempinski now manages a portfolio of 73 five-star hotels in 30 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Each one reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Each one is imbued with the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, which celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2014.