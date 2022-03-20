Confirming its firm support for women’s empowerment and sports and youth development

Kuwait: Burgan Bank announced its sponsorship of the first football league for young women under 18 organized under the supervision of the Women’s Committee of the Kuwait Football Association and in cooperation with Eighty Percent, the sports management firm. This sponsorship confirms the Bank's support to enhancing the sports culture in Kuwait and motivating youth to excel in various sports, as well as to encouraging the initiatives aimed at empowering women in all fields. The league started last January and will continue until March 30, and a closing ceremony will be organized to celebrate the winning teams.

Commenting on the sponsorship of this event, Mrs. Hessa Al-Najadah, Public Relations Manager at Burgan Bank said, "Burgan Bank continues through its social responsibility program to cooperate with organizations and institutions working in key areas of development and sustainability including environment, sports, education and health. The Bank also focuses on empowering and supporting women in all fields and attaches particular attention to women’s sports under its continuous support to Kuwaiti athletes and teams. This translates the Bank’s firm belief in the important role this sector plays and its positive impact on society as a whole. We are proud to sponsor the first women’s football league to support women’s sports in Kuwait and help develop young talented athletes so they can qualify to compete on a regional and international level.”

Ms. Hanan Al-Rashed, Assistant Coach for the U18 National Team -Women's Committee of the Kuwait Football Association said, "This first women's football league will be held at Kuwait Football Association Field in Al-Adiliya area, with the participation of 168 players in 6 teams from different clubs competing for the championship. One of the most important goals of organizing the league is to discover promising sports talents in preparation for the selection of the best players qualified to join the first women’s football team.”

On her part, Ms. Raba’a Al-Hajeri from Eighty Percent, expressed her happiness with Burgan Bank’s support for this league, adding, “This league is a milestone in the history of women’s sports in Kuwait, as it is the first competition dedicated to this age group. It will allow the discovery of young talented players to prepare them to represent Kuwait internationally in important competitions.”

Burgan Bank continues to sponsor many sports events and support Kuwaiti athletes in various fields, confirming its belief in the importance of sports in driving positive change and progress in society, and reaffirming the active role it plays in motivating young people, in particular, to practice and excel in sports.

