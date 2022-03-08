Kuwait: Burgan Bank announced its continued support for the second edition of Diraya (Let’s Be Aware), the national banking awareness campaign first launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and the Kuwait Banking Association in 2021. Within the framework of its sustainability strategy and under its social responsibility program, the Bank will continue in 2022 to support this nation-wide campaign that aims at increasing awareness amongst customers about their financial rights and the secure use of banking services.

Supported by all local banks, this financial literacy campaign focuses on educating the public in general and bank customers in particular, on financial rights and on core banking services and products. It also aims at raising awareness of scams, frauds and cybercrimes targeting customers in various ways, and alerting them to the best ways to protect their personal information and keep their finances secure. Diraya stresses clear messages focused on increasing awareness amongst users of financial services about the key issues of cyber security, data and accounts protection, precautions for online banking, and the submission of complaints in case of any potential security threats.

Diraya’s second year plan will build on the campaign’s 2021 positive outcomes. CBK continues to be keen on pursuing collective effective efforts to educate the customers of all banks on their financial rights, as part of its supervisory instructions to the banking system institutions. Diraya’s 2022 campaign will stress and reinforce the messages covered last year and introduce various new topics.

On the occasion of the launch of the campaign, Mr. Masoud M.J. Hayat, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Burgan Bank Group said "Burgan Bank has actively supported this initiative since its launch and contributed efficiently to spreading awareness among its customers and society as a whole, so that any individual can benefit from the banking services provided by Burgan in a framework that ensures the security of their data and bank accounts."

Mr. Hayat further added, "We are committed to constantly optimizing our customers' banking experience, that is why we pay special attention to enlightening them on how best to protect their personal and financial information and accounts. As we continue our support of Diraya for the second year, I would like to commend the efforts of all Kuwaiti banks under the umbrella of this campaign, as well as the Central Bank’s commitment to enhance the public’s financial culture and support the banks’ endeavors to contribute within their social responsibility frameworks to enlightening customers about their rights."

Since the launch of the initiative last year, Burgan Bank has eagerly supported all the campaign’s efforts through its various communication channels and platforms, aiming to enhance the impact of the campaign’s messages, promote financial literacy, and raise awareness of financial rights and responsibilities. The Bank is committed to extending its support to Diraya; in order to be able to reach the campaign’s long-term vision where all segments of society will become knowledgeable on the fundamental banking and financial operations.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.