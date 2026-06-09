Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to cultivating the next generation of Omani professionals and strengthening the nation's talent pipeline, Sohar International has launched the fourth edition of its graduate development initiative, ‘Tomohi’, welcoming a new cohort of 30 graduates into the program. The induction ceremony was attended by Sohar International's Chief Executive Officer, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi; Chief People Officer, Mahira Saleh Al Raisi; and Chief Retail and Wealth Management Officer, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, alongside members of the bank's leadership team. The latest edition attracted more than 3,200 applicants from across the Sultanate, reflecting the growing recognition of the program among graduates seeking to establish careers within the financial sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi said: "Developing national talent is fundamental to building a resilient and competitive economy capable of achieving its long-term aspirations. As Oman advances towards the goals of Vision 2040, empowering young Omanis with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience required for the future workforce remains a national priority. At Sohar International, we view talent development as a strategic investment in the Sultanate’s future and a key enabler of sustainable economic growth. Through initiatives such as Tomohi, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of Omani professionals, equipping them with the capabilities and confidence to contribute meaningfully to the financial sector and play an active role in shaping Oman’s continued progress and prosperity."

Mahira Saleh Al Raisi added, “Tomohi was created to help graduates navigate the transition from academic achievement to professional contribution. Beyond exposure to banking operations, the program is designed to cultivate individuals who understand how organizations function, collaborate effectively across teams, and approach challenges with sound judgement and accountability. With each edition, we continue to refine the learning experience to deepen participants' awareness of workplace expectations and prepare them to take on greater responsibility with confidence from the outset of their careers. This year, the program places greater emphasis on classroom-based learning, with an expanded series of sessions delivered by experienced practitioners and subject-matter specialists. Complementing the learning gained through departmental rotations, these sessions offer participants deeper industry perspectives and context that enhance the overall development journey.”

This latest edition represents the largest cohort in Tomohi's history, reflecting Sohar International's sustained efforts to broaden participation in the program. Structured as a year-long initiative, Tomohi provides participants with exposure to a diverse range of functions across the bank, enabling them to gain real-world insight into the interconnected nature of modern banking operations and the role each function plays in achieving organizational objectives. The current cohort reflects a diverse mix of academic backgrounds, bringing together Omani graduates from disciplines including Accounting, Auditing, Finance, Economics, Marketing, Human Resources, Management and Business Administration, Information Systems, Information Technology, Supply Chain Management, and other related fields.

Since its launch in 2018, Tomohi has supported more than 55 graduates, underscoring its role as an established platform for early-career talent development within the banking sector. As the program continues to evolve, it remains an important component of Sohar International's long-standing commitment to fostering learning and professional growth within the financial services industry.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om