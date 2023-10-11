Bridgestone EMIA, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, demonstrated its commitment to shaping the future of sustainable mobility with a series of engaging sessions at Automechanika Dubai 2023. The prestigious automotive event, which was held recently united industry leaders and experts to discuss and explore the evolving landscape of the automotive and service sectors.

Gurhan Cevikel, Head of Marketing MEA at Bridgestone, gave an informative keynote presentation titled ‘Shaping a Sustainable Future of Mobility,’ which gave attendees valuable insights into the company's vision and commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions. Bridgestone has consistently prioritised sustainable operations and is a strong proponent of green mobility around the world with innovation at its core to remain competitive.

Likewise, Gaurav Malhotra, Head of Consumer - PBU Middle East and Africa at Bridgestone EMIA, took centre stage as a panellist in the session titled 'Driving Forward: Navigating the Transforming Automotive Aftermarket Landscape.' The panel discussion was a lively evaluation of a wide range of subjects, including technological disruption, customer-centricity, sustainability, and supply chain optimisation. Malhotra's participation underlined the company’s long-term goals of advancing sustainability in the automotive aftermarket sector, while embracing modern technological advancements.

The company’s participation in the prestigious automotive event was even more significant as Bridgestone became the lead sponsor of the Automechanika Awards Dubai 2023. The inaugural event honoured and recognised exceptional individuals and high-achieving businesses that have had a significant impact on the MENA region's automotive aftermarket and service sectors.

Jacques Fourie, Vice President and Managing Director of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, said: "We are delighted to have participated in Automechanika Dubai 2023, where we had the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and other professionals from the automotive sector. Our participation in keynote addresses and panel discussions is a clear representation of the company's commitment to shaping the future of mobility and advancing sustainable solutions. We also took great pride in sponsoring the Automechanika Awards, which recognise and honour excellence within the automotive aftermarket and service industries.”

“We are fully committed to being a key leader in driving innovation and transformative sustainable solutions, especially as we anticipate the upcoming COP28 Conference this year. Our participation in Automechanika Dubai 2023, which is influential and also consistent with Bridgestone's E8 Commitment, is a significant step towards our vision of becoming a global leader in cutting-edge and sustainable mobility solutions,” Jacques added.

Katherine Isaac, Head of Human Resources MEA at Bridgestone EMIA, also participated in a panel discussion titled 'Accelerating Change: Empowering Women in the Automotive Industry.' In addition to recognising the significant contributions women have made to the automotive industry, the session celebrated the accomplishments and initiatives that have supported and empowered women in the sector. The session also emphasised Bridgestone's commitment to diversity and inclusion, positioning the company as a dynamic incubator for talented professionals.

Bridgestone's participation in Automechanika Dubai 2023 left an enduring mark and cemented its status as an innovator in the automotive sector. The company, with its dedication to empowerment, innovation, and sustainability, is positioned to spur growth and pave the way for a cleaner future for mobility.

