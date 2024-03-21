Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, secured the renowned ‘Product of the Year 2024’ award for its ultra-high performing tyre, Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002. The award was presented during a gala for Product of Year 2024 Award Ceremony, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation.

The Product of the Year award, which was received by Gurhan Cevikel, Head of Marketing MEA at Bridgestone, grants one-year license to the manufacturer to use the Product of the Year logo as a stamp of recognition for its high-quality product. Bridgestone is the first tyre manufacturer and the only automotive company to win this prestigious award, which further underscores the unwavering commitment to support sustainable manufacturing as well as its global remarkable investments and achievements for research and development (R&D).

The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 is renowned for its aggressive tyre design that ensures better adaptation and reaction over different types of terrains. The advanced all-terrain design enables drivers to seamlessly tackle challenges in off-roads drives. Bridgestone developed this ideal All-Terrain tyre by evaluating the expectations of end-users, which signifies the company’s commitment to produce breakthrough innovations and technologies that help make cities safer.

Gurhan Cevikel, Head of Marketing MEA at Bridgestone said: “We are honoured to receive this award, which highlights the groundbreaking innovations and technological advancements that we made to ensure sustainable manufacturing. This recognition received for Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 signifies our efforts to incorporate innovative technologies into the tread design, compound and construction.”

“We have pushed the limits of traditional tyre production to create innovative, high-performance products such as Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 that have the lowest environmental impact. Our innovative practices reflects our commitment to adhere to our mission of 'Serving Society with Superior Quality'. With the launch of Dueler All-Terrain A/T002, we were able to set off on a journey where innovation meets adventure, which is testament to Bridgestone’s tradition of excellence in performance and sustainability,” he added.

Bridgestone has released the new Dueler All-Terrain A/T002, which comes in 43 sizes between 15 and 19 inches. The Virtual Tyre Development technology that was used in the design and testing of the all-terrain tyre, aided significantly to reduce the amount of raw materials and CO2 emissions produced during the development process.

Over the years, Bridgestone has created an exceptional selection of cutting-edge, high-performing tyres with an original equipment emphasis that can satisfy the constantly changing, cutting-edge demands of the mobility sector.

