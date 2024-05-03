The hospitality landscape in Sultanate of Oman is about to be reinforced with the official signature of Club Med Musandam project, the first Club Med Resort in the Middle East, with an exclusive beach opening to the astounding Persian Gulf. The official signature event held on May 2nd 2024 in Muscat counted the distinguished presence of His Excellency Mr. Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism of Oman, His Excellency Mr. Nasr bin Hamoud Al Kindi, Secretary General of the Royal Court Affairs, Her Excellency Mrs. Véronique Aulagnon, Ambassador of France in Oman, His Excellency Mr. Azzan bin Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of Tourism at Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Chairman of Oman Tourism Development Company (“OMRAN Group”), Dr. Hashil bin Obaid Al Mahrouqi, CEO of Omran Group, and Mr. Henri Giscard d’Estaing, President of Club Med.

“The history and success of Club Med lies on its pioneer approach, strongly contributing to the development of regions and areas where it has been implementing. The project of Club Med Musandam is a key milestone as it is our first presence in the Middle East” says Henri Giscard d’Estaing, President of Club Med. This ground-breaking development is a result of a collaborative partnership between the esteemed operators, Club Med, Royal Court Affairs and Omran Group, developers of Club Med Musandam. In line with its strong commitment to local development, this all-inclusive Resort is poised to make contributions to the region, ushering in opportunities for job creation and sustainable growth. “This collaboration with Club Med is an important step that is in line with the objective of Omran vision 2040 aiming at bringing 11 million tourists in Oman to boost the inflow of international tourists to the Sultanate” says H.E. Mr. Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

Club Med, the renowned pioneer in all-inclusive sun and snow holidays, has been offering unparalleled holiday experiences around the world since 1950. Through its commercial partnership with dnata travel, Club Med has already been growing fast in the last few years in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries offering premium all-inclusive beach and mountain holiday experience for the families. The company serves both Leisure travelers and Meetings &Events (MICE) corporate customers based across GCC.

Omran Group is committed to create sustainable and authentic tourism assets, lifestyle communities and destinations that drive economic growth and contribute to the diversification of Oman’s economy. “Our mission is to bring Oman’s beauty, peace, and warm hospitality to the eyes of tourists around the world. We are proud to support the growth of the tourism industry in Oman and Club Med Musandam will contribute to deliver this vision”. Says Dr. Hashil Al Mahrouqi, CEO of Omran Group.

An Exclusive Collection surrounded by nature, clear water and mountains

Club Med Musandam will be carrying a strong flair of the Oman culture, the resort interiors, entertainment and even food and beverages will be inspired by the location, climate, and cultures of the region. The 300 rooms’ resort will be an Exclusive Collection, the most exclusive and premium line of product of the Club Med portfolio. It offers a refined and authentically luxurious way of living, free from pretension and ostentatiousness while still catering to the standards and needs of an elevated clientele. The Club Med Exclusive Collection currently consists of 20 properties including: 5 Exclusive Collection Resorts, 10 Exclusive Collection Spaces, 4 Villas and Chalets, and 1 Sailing Yacht, the Club Med 2.

Fun family activities creating a warm and inclusive environment together with quiet private spaces will co-exist in a complete vacation offer. For families, this will translate into world-class kids' clubs with tailored facilities and certified staff for children of all ages, from 4 months old, inspiring curiosity, fun, and friendship. Activities and sports are an integral part of the Club Med DNA and expertise, and active guests can expect a diverse array of land and water activities.



One will find sporting sites and professional staff (called G.Os “Gracious Organizers”) who aim to have you discover new sports or improve your skills. With an all-inclusive holiday at Club Med Musandam, holidaymakers can enjoy tennis, paddle tennis, beach tennis, archery, scuba diving, snorkeling, sailing, kayaking and paddling over the water. For those looking for a wellness retreat, the Resort will offer a full holistic well-being experience with a real sanctuary to reconnect yourself with an indulgent spa, a fitness center with several classes every day, a yoga school and an adult-only Zen pool and bar where guests can find the perfect peace, relaxation, and rejuvenation. The Resort Centre will offer a shopping experience as well as gourmet food and beverages at either the restaurant, bar, or the wine corner. In this location, entertainment, artistic performances, and live music will happen both during daytime and evening. In addition to the idyllic beach experience, guests at Club Med Musandam can also discover the magnificent rocky universe from Oman tradition, as well as the exceptional fjords in the surroundings. With Club Med Musandam set to reinforce the Oman hospitality landscape, it is poised to become a symbol of transformation, empowerment, and sustainable growth for the region and the country.