Indonesia's finance minister on Friday said its 2024 economic growth would still be seen at around 5%, despite weak exports due to lower global commodity prices.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati made the comment at a press conference as chair of Indonesia's Financial System Stability Committee, which comprises the finance ministry, central bank, Financial Services Authority and the deposit insurance corporation. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)