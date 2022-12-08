Bridgestone, one of the world’s leading tyre and mobility solutions providers, along with Mercedes-Benz Trucks and MiX Telematics, sponsored the Truck Safety Event to draw attention to the significance of traffic safety as well as highlight innovative technologies and forthcoming market trends. The event was organized by Road Safety on at the Address Montgomerie.

During the event, Anand Hegde, Head of Commercial Tyres, Bridgestone Middle East and Africa FZE delivered a presentation highlighting Bridgestone’s transition from a Tyre producer to Mobility solutions provider to cater to the needs of the ever-evolving market.

Anand Hegde, said: “At Bridgestone we are constantly innovating to provide Fleets not just great Tyres to meet every application but also a suite of Sustainable solutions to cut costs and improve safety using advanced Tyre technology, Telematics and Digital tools.”

Stefano Sanchini, Regional Managing Director, Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, said: “Through events like this, we aim to educate fleet owners, operators, and other industry personnel regarding the significance of improving safety measures in the industry. We, at Bridgestone, are committed to providing high-quality products and services and spreading awareness within the community, to ensure maximum road safety. The Truck Safety Event provided an effective platform for us to highlight the significant initiatives and best practices to ensure road safety as well as to address the difficulties we encounter while creating several strategies. We believe that by supporting such initiatives and investing in innovative technologies, we are able to make notable contributions towards the global efforts.”

During the participation in the event, Bridgestone showcased its holistic mobility solutions which include smart sensing tires that capture and transmit critical data, advanced data analytics that can predict and prevent maintenance issues using data from the tire, and Webfleet Solutions, a complete fleet management tool which can track vehicles, reduce costs and boost productivity, along with other service platforms.

In addition, Bridgestone shed light on the relevance of regular tyre maintenance, how tyre quality can have an impact on fuel consumption and emissions, as well as how the performance and ride comfort of the drivers on roads are affected by the inflation pressure, along with other key points relating to the sector.

The event was cosponsored by Bridgestone in line with its E8 Commitment, especially focusing on two of its pledges, including ‘Ease: Committed to bringing comfort and peace of mind to mobility life’ and ‘Empowerment: Committed to contributing to a society that ensures accessibility and dignity for all’. Following its commitment, the company also conducted two truck safety campaigns through which it rewarded and educated 150 truck drivers and checked 640 truck tyres.

In addition to the presentation, the event also included a panel discussion, which highlighted the emerging sustainability aspects of the industry, its current status and expected future trends. The renowned speakers at the panel included Olaf Petersen, General Manager at Daimler Truck AG Commercial Vehicles MENA FZE; Taher El Shall, Head of Sales - Middle East of MiX Telematics; Karl W. Feilder, Founder of Neutral Fuels Holdings Ltd and Sridhar Srinivasalu, Group HSEQ and Sustainability Manager of Tristar Group.

-Ends-

For more information:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com