Ebrahim Al Khuzam: Care+ Reflects Boubyan Takaful's Commitment to Developing Comprehensive Insurance solutions That Meet the Needs of Various Segments

Satish Sharma: We Continue to Invest in Smart Insurance Solutions and Innovative Digital Services That Support the Healthcare Sector

Salem Haider: Our Collaboration with Boubyan Takaful and Insure & Secure "a Zain Company" Ensures Delivery of an Integrated Product with Real User-Friendly Value

In a move that reflects its ongoing commitment to developing innovative and accessible insurance solutions, Boubyan Takaful Insurance Company, a Boubyan Bank Group subsidiary, announced the launch of "Care+" in collaboration with Insure & Secure, a Zain Company, and GlobeMed Kuwait, in a strategic partnership considered to be the first of its kind in the State of Kuwait.

Care+ offers an integrated insurance solution providing personal accident coverage coupled with an exclusive discount card for medical services, as it comes as part of a package designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of the local market and to provide practical alternatives for segments without comprehensive insurance coverage.

The product has been designed to meet the needs and requirements of various segments at affordable prices, including retirees, residents, and visitors, who have limited or no health insurance coverage. It allows policyholders to benefit from personal accident insurance coverage – including accidental death – alongside distinctive discounts on medical services within GlobeMed's healthcare providers' network.

In this context, Ebrahim Al Khuzam, Chief Executive Officer of Boubyan Takaful Insurance Company, stated: "This strategic collaboration represents a major milestone, not only for Boubyan Takaful, but also for the insurance sector in the State of Kuwait, as it brings together the expertise and capabilities of leading entities to deliver innovative solutions targeting segments that have not previously had flexible and suitable insurance options."

He went on to add that the launch of Care+ reflects our commitment to developing comprehensive insurance solutions that keep pace with community needs and contribute to bridging a real gap in access to basic healthcare at affordable prices through a simplified and easily accessible model.

Al Khuzam concluded: "We are proud of this collaboration with partners who share our vision of innovation and development, and we look forward to continuing joint efforts to deliver insurance products with real added value that enhances quality of life and supports health sustainability."

Mr. Satish Sharma, Managing Director of Insure & Secure, a Zain Company, stated: “At Insure & Secure, we continue to invest in smart insurance solutions that contribute to improving people's lives. Care+ fully aligns with our vision of providing innovative digital services that cater for the needs of various sectors, chief among which is the healthcare sector."

On his part, Mr. Salem Haidar, CEO of GlobeMed Kuwait, stated: "At GlobeMed, we believe in the importance of making high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone. Care+ gives individuals and families the opportunity to benefit from distinctive discounts within our extensive network of healthcare providers." He confirmed that the collaboration with Boubyan Takaful, Insure & Secure — a Zain Company, ensures delivery of an integrated user-friendly and digitally available product, thus achieving real value and a smooth easy-to-use experience.

It is worth noting that the Care+ will be fully accessible through digital channels, offering customers a seamless onboarding experience. This initiative reflects the shared vision of partner entities to develop accessible and innovative insurance solutions that align with the evolving needs of the Kuwaiti market and further strengthen the concept of comprehensive access to services.