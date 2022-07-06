Urvashi Rautela has been officially announced as the newest Global Ambassador for Smile Train along with Egyptian Actress Mai Omar and Emirati Public Figure Dr. Sara Almadani

Dubai, UAE - Bollywood superstar, Urvashi Rautela joins the global roster of celebrities as one of its newest Ambassador for Smile Train. Urvashi has been presented with the prestigious ambassadorship during a charity gala event at SLS Dubai under the patronage of H.E Sheikh Butti Bin Abdul Hakim Al Maktoum.

Bali, Indonesia has been the first destination for Urvashi’s Journey of Smiles to visit Smile Train patients and partner hospitals in the country. Earlier in the year, the organization celebrated an important milestone of reaching more than 100,000 cleft surgeries and serving two decades of supporting cleft patients in Indonesia.

“I believe that every child deserves the ability to smile. Cleft is a serious condition that can put a child’s life in danger. I am committed to working closely with Smile Train to raise awareness, engage active community involvement and use my platform to encourage donations to support cleft treatment,” said Rautela.

Over the past 22 years, Smile Train has transformed the lives of more than 1.5 million children and aims to double that reach in the next five years, putting more children on track to a better future.

“We are so excited to work with someone as inspirational as Urvashi Rautela. Her support and active involvement with Smile Train will help further our community reach to a greater extent,” says Afaf Meky, Executive Manager, Smile Train Dubai.

“Working with Urvashi for many years, from fashion shows to our cover to our Miss Universe journey, I have seen how compassionate and authentic she is when it comes to her advocacies. She really has a heart of gold and is always passionate about helping kids,” says Josh Yugen, CEO of Yugen PR which handles Urvashi Rautela’s career in the Middle East.

Urvashi has personally pledged AED 200k at the charity gala event to support 200 surgeries for children with cleft lip and palate across Smile Train’s worldwide networks.

The event was also supported by Yugen PR, Xpedition Magazine, Miss Universe Bahrain, Cocoona, Full House, Sumo Sushi, SLS Hotel, Lush, Obagi Mediclinic, Pastels Salon, Amato Couture, Milena Djurdjic, Marvels Movie Picture Productions and Kevin Oliver.

About Smile Train

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.

