Moafaq Ahmed Al Gaddah has pledged Dh10 million to support the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital, the UAE’s first charity hospital aimed at helping cancer patients in need.

Named after the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hospital will provide outpatient, ambulatory and diagnostic services as well as inpatient and surgical services in a nurturing environment that prides itself on personalised patient care.

According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for one in six deaths. Studies show that low-income cancer patients cannot access timely quality diagnosis and life-saving treatment. Survival rates are dependent on accessible early detection and quality medical care.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, Ceo of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “The health and wellbeing of the UAE’s citizens and residents is one of Al Jalila Foundation’s top priorities. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will become a leader in cancer care, serving patients unable to afford quality care.

"Donor support is integral to our success in developing the state-of-the-art hospital. We are grateful to MAG Group for their generous donation that will greatly impact the lives of adults and children with cancer. The hospital will offer unparalleled cancer expertise and make an invaluable contribution to the country’s healthcare sector, putting patient care first.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).