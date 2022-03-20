Abu Dhabi – UAE: Leading real estate development company, Bloom Holding, has announced the launch of Bloom Living, a fully integrated and all-inclusive community located in Abu Dhabi.

Built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, the iconic gated community features more than 4,000 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. Bloom Living’s architecture is inspired by the rustic vibe of the Mediterranean and seamlessly fuses traditional Spanish design with contemporary finishings. The names of the neighbourhood are also in-keeping with the theme; phase one has been aptly named Cordoba after the Andalusian city.

Bloom Living is closely aligned with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 which highlights the importance of diversity, inclusivity, and a high standard of living to achieving sustained economic development. The aspirational community will bring together residents of all ages, cultures, and ethnicities, to deliver a superior living experience that promotes genuine human connection. Bloom Living’s Town Centre will feature a lively and bustling plaza with several F&B and retail outlets for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. The Town Centre will also include a healthcare clinic and several other amenities to ensure that residents have everything they need without ever needing to leave the community – and all within walking distance. Bloom Living will also be home to two outstanding international schools, which are strategically located to be reached by foot or bicycle from anywhere within the development.

The focal point will be a large lake which will represent a community meeting point, around which residents can walk, run, and cycle, and makes it an ideal community for those seeking a peaceful life. Furthermore, the lake will act as an important point of connectivity, with pathways linking to all amenities and neighbourhoods. The use of water, in addition to the community’s beautiful flora, aims to create calm and serene surroundings that reinforce Bloom Living’s commitment to promoting health and wellbeing.

Residents will also benefit from an extensive selection of recreational activities and facilities suitable for all energy levels - from yoga, linear and agro parks to swimming pools and gyms. There will also be several regular events and festivities which will aim to bring the entire community together. Pets are very welcome, with dedicated dog parks to ensure that every member of the family is catered for. Bloom Living is committed to delivering long-term social impact for the emirate by developing a community that promotes co-living, tolerance, and healthy living in addition to contributing to improved quality of life.

Sales will now commence for a total of 257 town homes and detached villas within the Cordoba neighbourhood. Units range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes ranging from 150m2 to 170m2. There will also be a range of three- to six- bedroom detached villas from 250m2 to 515m2. Prices start from AED 1.5 million, with attractive payment plans available, reflecting Bloom’s commitment to providing value for money whilst also adhering to the highest quality standards.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “The launch of Bloom Living, our flagship community development in Abu Dhabi, marks a significant milestone for Bloom Properties. With Bloom Living, we aim to offer a fully integrated community that goes far beyond providing a nice place to live. Our multi-generational community has everything one could possibly need to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life. Moreover, Bloom Living has been cleverly designed so that all the facilities, amenities and services are within walking distance for every resident. Those living outside of the community will also be welcome to visit; our town centre will be easily accessible and will have a lively and vibrant atmosphere day and night representing the beating heart of the community.

“We believe that Bloom Living serves as a representation of the modern Abu Dhabi – a cosmopolitan, multicultural and aspirational hub in which people of all backgrounds can flourish. The pandemic has served to highlight that our lives do not operate in silo – and neither should our homes. We firmly believe that fully integrated communities are the future, Bloom Living as a shining example of community living of tomorrow.” he added.

The highly convenient community is located close to Zayed City and Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living will be built in various phases and Cordoba, Phase 1 of Bloom Living is scheduled for completion in latest Q4 2024.

-Ends-

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Properties specialises in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations– including Bloom Gardens, Bloom Marina, Saadiyat Island, Jumeirah Village Circle.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 4,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

2 hotels – Marriott Downtown / The Abu Dhabi EDITION

630 Guest Rooms

128 Executive Apartments

Schools:

11 schools (4 private international / 7 Charter Schools)

1 nursery

Over 13,000 students

Design & Management Services:

Over 5,000 units under management

Bloom Living

Bloom Living, an integrated community located in Abu Dhabi, is built over an area of 2.2 million sqm. Inspired by the Mediterranean architecture, Bloom Living will feature more than 4,000 homes including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments. Phase one, Cordoba – named after the Andalusian city, comprises of a total of 257 town homes and detached villas. Units range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes ranging from 150m2 to 170m2. There will also be a range of three- to six- bedroom detached villas from 250m2 to 515m2.

The highly convenient community is located close to Zayed City and Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living will be home to a bustling Town Centre featuring top F&B and retail outlets. The community will also include several amenities and activities, including recreation centres, a swim club, lagoon pool clubs, walking and cycling tracks, retail and F&B outlets, high-rated schools, and a clinic. The community comprises of a wide range of parks including an agro park, dog park, yoga park, pool parks, and children’s’ play areas.