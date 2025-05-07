Kuwait City, Kuwait: Blacklane, the global chauffeur service operating in over 50 countries, today officially announces its expansion into Kuwait City. Founded in 2011, the company offers premium, pre-booked rides worldwide.



As Kuwait focuses on improving its transportation infrastructure, including the development of more sustainable mobility solutions such as electric vehicles (EVs), Blacklane provides the perfect fit. Every Blacklane ride guarantees comfort, reliability, and a choice of vehicle classes tailored to every need from spacious Business Vans for group travel, to Business Class for a refined journey, and First Class for the ultimate luxury experience, all while aligning with the region’s push for greener and more efficient transportation options.



This launch marks a significant milestone in Blacklane’s international growth strategy, with its expansion into Kuwait playing a key role in supporting the broader expansion strategy across the Middle East. Blacklane is already present in markets such as the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, among others. With its expansion into Kuwait City, the company is laying the groundwork to roll out its premium chauffeur services nationwide, while continuing to focus on scaling operations to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable mobility solutions across the Middle East.



Blacklane's expansion into Kuwait City is a key step in the company’s mission to provide seamless, high-end chauffeur services to both business and leisure travelers, catering to the increasing demand for luxury transportation in the region. Blacklane plans to integrate electric vehicles (EVs) into its local fleet in the near future, reinforcing its commitment to both environmentally responsible solutions and high-quality service.



Fabio Adlassnigg, Head of Communications, emphasises: “This expansion marks a significant milestone for Blacklane. Kuwait is a vital part of our vision for the Middle East, and we’re excited to bring our unique standard of service to travelers and residents alike”



Blacklane offers a variety of premium vehicles to suit different needs, including Business Class for solo travelers or small groups seeking comfort and sophistication, Business Van/SUV for groups or families requiring extra space for passengers and luggage, and First Class for those looking for the ultimate luxury experience with high-end vehicles. In Kuwait City, the company now provides premium airport transfers, in-city chauffeur hailing, and chauffeur-by-the-hour services. Rides can be easily booked through their website or mobile app, where customers can select their preferred vehicle and service type for airport transfers or hourly hire.



For more information, visit www.blacklane.com