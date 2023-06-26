Dubai-UAE: Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform, joins forces with the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL) to ignite a beacon of hope this Eid Al Adha. In a remarkable collaboration dedicated to making a tangible difference in the lives of children battling cancer, Bigo Live proudly pledges a donation of USD 15,000 to CCCL. This heartfelt contribution will empower and support the cancer treatment journey of young patients in the Middle East.

The highlight of this collaboration is Bigo Live’s prominent role as an official donor of the esteemed "Hands of Hope" initiative. The initiative enables sponsors to leave a lasting mark by supporting CCCL's patients and covering the expenses of their vital treatment. Through this meaningful gesture, Bigo Live not only introduces a glimmer of hope into the lives of children battling cancer but also receives a special certificate adorned with the handprint representing the mark Bigo Live left at CCCL and in the lives of Children fighting cancer.

Moreover, to mark this momentous occasion, Bigo Live's Charity Ambassadors will be organizing a heartwarming event, offering the children at CCCL a day they will cherish forever. The event will include a special event for the children, and a donation ceremony to officialise Bigo Live's generous contribution to CCCL, further reinforcing their dedication to making a difference in the lives of those in need.

"This Eid Al Adha, Bigo Live is delighted to collaborate with the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon," said a spokesperson from Bigo Live. "We are dedicated to providing meaningful experiences for all that positively impact the society, making a lasting expression. Through this partnership and the support of our passionate Charity Ambassadors, we hope to bring smiles to the faces of these brave children and contribute to their journey towards recovery."

To further celebrate Eid Al Adha on the platform, Bigo Live will be introducing a dedicated ‘Eid Al Adha’ event page, commencing on June 15th and running until June 28th, promising to be a captivating experience for users in this region. With an array of special features, users can customize their profiles, send festival virtual gifts, and convey Eid greetings in unique and memorable ways, fostering a deeper connection with their audience.

What’s more, top Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) such as Supersisters will conduct special livestreaming sessions to celebrate Eid with their fans. Users can expect thrilling live sessions, ranging from cooking competitions to mesmerizing musical performances, creating a buzz and capturing the attention of millions.

While the event thrives in the digital realm, Bigo Live aims to bridge the gap between online and offline experiences. Join in spreading joy to children with cancer in the Middle East through special offline events organized as part of this initiative. By engaging in various charitable initiatives, Bigo Live aims to strengthen its bond between its users and their communities, making a significant impact in the lives of those in need and ultimately promoting positive changes in our societies.

"We believe that every act of kindness, no matter how small, has the power to create a ripple of hope in the lives of children battling cancer. Together with Bigo Live, we are united in our mission to bring smiles, joy, and healing to those who need it the most. Let us hold their hands, leave our mark of compassion, and ignite a beacon of hope that will illuminate their path to recovery," said Saad Kurdi, International Fundraising and Events Supervisor from the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL).

The Eid Al Adha campaign solidifies Bigo Live's reputation as a corporate leader in the live streaming industry, showcasing their dedication to creating memorable experiences for their users. By aligning their platform with compassion, kindness, and togetherness, Bigo Live establishes itself as more than just a technological platform—it becomes a community that values corporate social responsibility.

About Bigo Live:

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, based in Singapore.

About the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon:

The Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL) is a renowned institution dedicated to providing comprehensive and holistic care to children diagnosed with cancer, totally for free, and with an average cure rate of 80%. By offering world-class treatment, psychosocial support, and research initiatives, CCCL strives to improve the lives of children battling cancer and their families, requiring a yearly need of 15 million dollars. Inaugurated in 2002, CCCL has treated to date more than 5,000 patients from Lebanon and the region, admitted without any kind of discrimination. Saving Lives, Celebrating Hope, that’s what CCCL does, with a total dependency on donations.