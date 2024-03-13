Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) announced the launch of the CMI Level 5 Certificate in Management & Leadership programme, tailored specifically for a select group of employees of Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (BKIC), with the aim of empowering aspiring and current managers with the skills to excel in today's dynamic business environment. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in professional development and education within the region.

With a focus on addressing skill gaps prevalent in the region, the programme provides practical knowledge and discusses innovative management practices. Participants will develop crucial leadership skills such as critical thinking, strategic planning, and effective decision-making, crucial for today’s and tomorrow's leaders. Through a comprehensive curriculum, participants will acquire critical competencies, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in leadership and management, thus advancing their careers to new heights.

On this occasion, Ms. Aysha Saleh Al-Mahmeed, Senior Manager – HR & Administration at BKIC emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, "This programme represents a unique opportunity for BKIC’s aspiring managers to enhance their leadership skills and contribute to the advancement of the business community in Bahrain and beyond. This programme is considered a milestone within our Company’s larger Future Development Programme”

On her part, Ms. Anood Abbas, Head of Leadership & Management Centre at the BIBF said, "We are delighted to collaborate with BKIC in delivering the CMI Level 5 Certificate in Management & Leadership programme to enhance the leadership skills of managers within BKIC. This partnership underscores the BIBF’s commitment to providing tailored, world-class education that empowers managers to excel in their roles. Through this initiative, we aim to foster a culture of continuous learning and development, driving positive impact in the professional landscape of Bahrain and the wider region.” She also added, “At the BIBF, we pride ourselves on delivering top-notch leadership and management training, and this collaboration further strengthens our dedication to cultivating effective leaders in the business community."

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global footprint.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment and training in the following areas:

Banking and financial services,

Islamic banking,

Executive Development,

Accounting and Finance,

Academic Studies,

Leadership and Management,

Insurance,

Digital Transformation and Project Management.

About the BKIC - Group Profile

It is worth mentioning that Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company (BKIC) is the lead insurance company in the Bahrain market and a major player in Kuwait, with a credit rating of A- (Excellent) with stable outlook, by A.M Best which is the highest rating in Bahrain to be awarded to a local direct insurer, reflecting the financial strength of the company to meet its future obligations.

BKIC is a subsidiary of Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) which is the largest insurance Group in Kuwait in terms of written and retained premiums, with operations in life and non-life as well as Takaful insurance. Gulf Insurance has become one of the largest insurance networks in the Middle East and North Africa with companies in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Iraq and Lebanon.

Fairfax Financial Holding Ltd. is Gulf Insurance Group’s largest shareholder