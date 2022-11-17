For the seventh consecutive year, Mercedes-Benz retains its position as the only European brand and the only luxury brand in the automotive sector in the top 10 of the 100 “Best Global Brands”

In the current ranking of the renowned US brand consultancy Interbrand, the brand with the star is once again – and thus unchanged since 2018 – in eighth place

Brand value increased by 10% to $56.103 billion since 2021

Stuttgart, Germany: – Mercedes-Benz has raised the value of its iconic brand by 10%, Interbrand’s “Best Global Brands 2022” survey shows. This underscores the company's successful transition towards an electric and software-driven future. Mercedes-Benz aims to build the world’s most desirable cars and to take the leading position in electric drive and vehicle software. The strategic decision to become fully electric in every segment by 2030 – wherever market conditions allow – and the ambition to become CO2-neutral by 2039 further strengthens the connection between luxury and sustainability.

“Mercedes-Benz’ sustained ranking in eighth place as well as the double-digit increase in brand value to more than 56 billion US dollars provide affirmation of our strategic course including putting our customers even more at the centre of everything we do and to make every point of contact with our brand a unique experience” says Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG.

Unique brand experiences to address new target groups

In addition to the product portfolio, the entire business model will be oriented even more consistently towards luxury. Mercedes-Benz attaches great importance to reaching its customers and potential target groups directly in their own surroundings. To this end, the company is opening itself up to collaborations with personalities and brands from a variety of industries – from technology to fashion, music, film and sports..

