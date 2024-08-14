BESIX confirms secured funding for the Khalifa University Accommodation PPP Project, marking a major milestone in partnership with Plenary Group, Mazrui International, and United Engineering Construction.

BESIX, as the largest equal equity investor and co-sponsor, reinforces its leadership in public-private partnerships, leveraging its expertise to enhance Abu Dhabi's social infrastructure.

The project benefits from the strong support and collaboration of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIO) and Khalifa University.

BESIX is pleased to announce the financial close of the Khalifa University Accommodation PPP Project, confirming that all funding has been secured and financing conditions met.

Operating under the banner of KUnnected Living, this project in Abu Dhabi represents a strategic collaboration between BESIX, Plenary Group, Mazrui International, and United Engineering Construction. This collaboration combines international infrastructure expertise, facilities management proficiency, and local UAE investment insight.

Following the success of the Zayed City Schools PPP project, this venture is another opportunity for industry leaders to harness the power of public-private partnerships (PPPs) to enhance Abu Dhabi's social infrastructure.

As the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and Facilities Management (FM) provider, BESIX is a co-sponsor and the largest equal equity investor alongside Plenary Group. Its technical, commercial, and financial expertise solidifies its leadership in PPPs in the region. Leveraging its engineering and construction expertise BESIX is committed to delivering a project that sets the highest standards for student accommodation. Its maintenance capabilities will ensure operational excellence over the 20-year facilities management period.

Khalifa University Accommodation is the largest student accommodation project in the GCC to be developed under a PPP model, covering 114,000 square meters on two sites and with a capacity of 3,260 beds. It prioritises individual ensuite rooms, green spaces, natural light, and student-centric amenities, ensuring an optimal living and learning environment. Comprehensive services, including student welfare provisions, will ensure a vibrant on-campus student living experience, alongside a rich and inclusive social environment, for local and international students alike.

With this milestone achieved, the project will move ahead with full momentum. Construction is scheduled for completion in time to welcome residents in Winter 2026.

By leveraging our expertise as an industrial equity provider and our leadership in the PPP domain, we are committed to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating the transformative power of public-private partnerships in driving community and economic development. - Peter Lembrechts, General Manager of BESIX Middle East

KUnnected Living represents a partnership rooted in synergy and excellence. With the support and trust of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIO) and Khalifa University, KUnnected Living is well-positioned to drive this project forward. - Elias Sfeir, Head of Concessions & Assets, BESIX Middle East

A key component of our Facility Management team is to enhance studentsatisfaction through well-maintained facilities, reliable equipment, a clean, safe, hygienic living environment, and seamless service delivery. This commitment to operational excellence is at the core of our facility management approach. - Eric Tranchant, Head of Operations and Maintenance - Concessions & Assets, BESIX Middle East

About BESIX:

Operating in the Middle East since 1966, BESIX is a leading Belgian group, based in Brussels, with a strong presence and a proven track record of successfully delivering sophisticated projects throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Operating in 25+ countries and on 5 continents, the group specializes in construction, real estate development, and concessions sectors. Active since 1909, BESIX designs and builds the most complex projects, comprising buildings and skyscrapers, marine-related projects, infrastructures, waste and water treatment installations, and sports and leisure facilities.

Additionally, BESIX serves as an industrial equity provider and a leader in public-private partnerships, as well as managing the operation and maintenance of projects. This includes a wide range of social infrastructure and environmental projects.