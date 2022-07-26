Bentley opts for carbon-neutral Polygon Network due to sustainability focus and engaged community

208 examples to be released

Middle East: Bentley Motors, the world’s most sought-after luxury car brand, is announcing its first venture into the NFT marketplace with a one-time NFT drop on the carbon-neutral Polygon network, scheduled for September 2022 and limited to just 208 pieces. 208 has special relevance to Bentley, being both the top speed of its fastest Grand Tourer (the Continental GT Speed) and the total production run of the iconic R-Type Continental of 1952 – the car that inspired the modern Bentley design DNA.

The genesis Bentley NFT will be a unique artwork created by Bentley Design, and will offer unique access and exclusive rewards to holders. Bentley is positioning this first drop to lead a long-term approach to expand and enhance Bentley ownership in the Web3 ecosystem.

The Bentley collection will be minted on Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to Web3. Polygon recently attained carbon-neutral status and has pledged to go carbon negative by the end of 2022. As a result, all Bentley NFTs will be entirely carbon-neutral. With a commitment to achieving end-to-end carbon neutrality by 2030, the same year when all Bentley vehicles will be fully battery electric, it was vital that Bentley’s first venture into Web3 was in a sustainable way.

Member of the Board for Sales and Marketing, Alain Favey, comments: “Bentley customers are living their lives online, purchasing luxury goods with digital currency, and establishing businesses in the Metaverse. We’ve always engaged our customers where they explore their passions, and today that means being present in digital marketplaces and offering NFT assets. We’ve seen how NFTs have raised the profiles of both art and artist, and we believe the same can happen in the luxury automotive space.”

Bentley’s NFT drop will be an integral first step into Web3 space. Bentley will explore other digital platforms, including NFCs (non-fungible chips), online gaming, Metaverse applications, and the use of blockchain technology across the organisation. Owners of a Bentley NFT will be treated to exclusive community opportunities, rewards and unique utilities – to be announced soon.

Proceeds from this and future activations will further the brand’s philanthropic efforts. Bentley will accelerate support for students interested in engineering, design, and manufacturing, all areas where Bentley requires new talent annually. Bentley also plans to support organizations working to increase sustainability efforts, especially in the transportation sector.

The unique pieces of digital art featured on the NFTs will be revealed following the drop in September.

