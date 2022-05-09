In line with its mission to democratise finance for all, leading multi-asset financial services firm BDSwiss has recently announced the expansion of its cryptocurrency offering with nine new CFD crypto-pairs. The latest coin listings join BDSwiss’ existing cryptocurrency line-up which includes some of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, paired against the EUR and the USD.

The newly listed coins, come in response to a surge in demand from investors trading cryptocurrency CFDs on the BDSwiss platforms and include some of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies dealing or associated with the latest decentralised technologies including the Metaverse, DApps, NFTs, DeFis and Smart Contracts:

Decentraland (MANAUSD): a popular Ethereum token that powers the Decentraland virtual reality platform.

Quantum (QTUMUSD): a cryptocurrency that combines the security of Bitcoin's blockchain model and the flexibility of Ethereum's smart contracts

Stellar (XLMUSD): a smart contract-enabled blockchain network that focuses on primarily on cross-border payments.

Polkadot (DOTUSD): a multi-chain protocol that powers cross-chain transfers of data or assets, allowing blockchains to become more interoperable.

Cardano (ADAUSD): a digital coin that powers the Cardano network – a flexible, sustainable, and scalable blockchain platform for running smart contracts.

Solana (SOLUSD): a high-performance blockchain supporting developers around the world in creating highly scalable crypto apps

Axie Infinity Shards (AXSUSD): the governance token of the Axie Infinity gaming universe.

Gala (GALAUSD): a blockchain-based, play-to-earn gaming platform that enables users to earn its GALA token for achieving in-game milestones.

DOGE (DOGEUSD): the most popular meme coin in the market (based on the Doge Internet meme).

These new additions bring the total number of cryptocurrencies available to trade on the BDSwiss MetaTrader, WebTrader and Mobile app platforms to 26 crypto pairs. It should be noted that BDSwiss’ crypto offering is only available under the brand’s BDS Markets and BDS LTD entities which operate outside the European Union.

All BDSwiss CFD crypto pairs are available at some of the most competitive trading conditions and enable traders to benefit from 24/7 market access, 1:5 leverage, flexible trade sizes from less than $1 (depending on the underlying cryptocurrency), as well as the option to go long and short in order to maximize trading opportunities. To help traders navigate this highly volatile asset class, BDSwiss also offers all clients with live trading accounts advanced charting tools and automated market scanners such as Autochartist and Trading Central that alert users in real time on forming price trends and potential break/entry points.

BDSwiss CEO Nicolas Shamtanis commented on the latest crypto listing:

“In light of the strong demand for crypto trading, we're delighted to now offer our clients an even wider selection of cryptocurrency pairs. Following on our commitment to offering a world-class trading and investing experience, at BDSwiss we will continue to innovate and expand our wide range of financial services and underlying assets in line with our clients’ needs and the dynamic demands of the market.”

-Ends-

About BDSwiss:

BDSwiss is a leading financial services group of regulated entities, offering bespoke CFD trading and investment products to more than 1.5 million registered clients, in over 180 different countries. Since its inception back in 2012, BDSwiss has been providing top-class products, a wide range of platforms, competitive pricing, and fast execution on more than 1000 underlying instruments including leading company stocks and ETFs at direct market access as well as hundreds of CFDs including forex, shares, commodities, and indices. BDSwiss complies with a strict regulatory framework and operates its services on a global scale under a number of different licences and registrations.