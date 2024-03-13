Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has renewed its strategic partnership with AMS-IX, a world leading Internet Exchange, to further enrich and elevate the value-added services of MN-IX, the carrier neutral Internet Exchange located in Bahrain, enhancing the Internet experience for users across the MENA region and beyond.

The agreement was signed by Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla and AMS-IX CEO Peter Van Burgel, in the presence of senior executives from both companies, in Beyon’s Paddock Club lounge, at the Bahrain International Circuit, during the F1 event.

On the occasion, Mr. Abdulla said “Batelco is delighted to renew its partnership with AMS-IX to continue the efforts towards the growth and advancement of internet services in the region. By leveraging this strategic partnership, Batelco is poised to enhance the user experience, elevating it to new heights and setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

“MN-IX has emerged as the fastest-growing Internet Exchange in the MENA region, offering a multitude of value-added services launched over the past few years. Furthermore, Batelco is committed to continue developing internet services and solidifying its position as a leader in the ever-evolving digital landscape,” he added.

Following the signing, Mr. Van Burgel, said, “We are delighted to continue our partnership for MN-IX with Batelco as a leading telecom provider in the region.”

“Since the launch of MN-IX in 2019, Batelco and AMS-IX have worked closely together to develop MN-IX as the leading Internet Exchange in the region. With its dedication to innovation and customer experience, Batelco has all the attributions to make MN-IX the leading internet exchange in the GCC. We are confident our partnership will continue to deliver value to the region, expanding both the connected network and services of MN-IX.” Mr. Van Burgel added.

