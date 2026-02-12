Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) during Capacity Middle East. This renewal underscores their shared commitment to advancing regional connectivity, infrastructure resilience, and digital integration.

The renewal agreement was signed by Maitham Abdulla, CEO of Batelco by Beyon, and Ahmed Ali Al-Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA. This milestone reflects the shared vision of both entities to enhance network robustness across the region.

Through this renewed partnership, Batelco’s Bahrain Gulf Network (BGN), which runs over the GCCIA’s terrestrial fiber optic systems, will continue to play a central role in delivering secure, scalable, and resilient network solutions. As a protected terrestrial network, the BGN serves as a vital digital gateway, seamlessly linking the GCC countries and interfacing with regional submarine cables to connect to the wider region and global destinations.

Commenting on the partnership Maitham Abdulla, CEO of Batelco said: “We are delighted to renew our longstanding partnership with GCCIA, a trusted digital infrastructure partner that plays a vital role in strengthening regional connectivity. This renewal underscores our shared focus on delivering world-class infrastructure, unparalleled reliability, and future-ready network solutions. At Batelco, we remain dedicated to driving digital innovation with robust, secure, and scalable solutions that empower the region’s digital economy and supports its growth ambitions,”

Ahmed Ali Al-Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA, added: “Our continued partnership with Batelco by Beyon reflects our shared dedication to enhancing connectivity and building a more resilient digital ecosystem across the Gulf. It highlights the importance of regional collaboration in advancing digital transformation initiatives and confirms our roles as key enablers of reliable and secure connectivity solutions,” he added.

Batelco’s BGN spans over 1,400 km, with the network enhancing regional integration and fortifying the GCC’s digital pathways to international markets.

