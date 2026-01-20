Dubai, UAE – As diabetes rates continue to rise across the region, Barraquer is stepping forward to lead awareness around one of the condition’s most serious yet often overlooked complications: diabetic retinopathy. Through patient education, advanced diagnostics, and early-intervention strategies, Barraquer is highlighting the warning signs that should never be ignored, before vision is permanently affected.

Diabetic retinopathy is a progressive eye disease caused by long-term high blood sugar levels damaging the tiny blood vessels of the retina. What makes it particularly dangerous is its silent nature. In its early stages, the condition often presents no pain or obvious symptoms, allowing damage to advance unnoticed. At Barraquer, specialists frequently meet patients who say they only sought help once their vision suddenly changed, by which point the disease may already be advanced.

Diabetic retinopathy does not begin with vision loss; it begins with microscopic changes inside the eye and at Barraquer, focus is on identifying those changes early and educating patients before symptoms appear.

In the early stages, subtle signs may indicate that the retina is under stress. Blurred or fluctuating vision can occur as unstable blood sugar levels affect the eye’s ability to focus. The appearance of dark spots or floaters may suggest leaking blood vessels within the retina. Difficulty seeing at night or noticing faded colours can signal declining retinal function. More alarming are dark or empty areas in the visual field, which may indicate swelling or early retinal detachment. Sudden vision loss is a medical emergency and requires immediate specialist attention.

Barraquer’s leadership in diabetic eye care is supported by its use of advanced diagnostic technologies. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) provides high-resolution cross-sectional images of the retina, allowing specialists to detect fluid accumulation and microvascular damage. Fundus photography enables long-term monitoring, while fluorescein angiography helps identify abnormal or leaking blood vessels with precision. These tools allow clinicians to diagnose diabetic retinopathy at its earliest, most treatable stages.

Treatment is tailored according to disease severity. Early-stage diabetic retinopathy can often be managed through tight control of blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure. More advanced cases may require laser therapy, anti-VEGF injections, or vitrectomy surgery to prevent further vision loss. At Barraquer, each treatment plan balances clinical precision with personalised patient care.

Beyond treatment, Barraquer emphasises prevention as the most powerful tool. Patients are encouraged to attend regular eye exams, maintain a healthy diet, stay physically active, and avoid smoking, which accelerates vascular damage.

By actively leading awareness on diabetic retinopathy, Barraquer aims to shift the conversation from reaction to prevention. With education, early screening, and timely care, it can often be slowed or prevented entirely.

