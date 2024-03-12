Dubai – Bare Food Global, a pioneer in promoting health and environmental stewardship, is introducing the Meatless Mondays initiative in 20 schools across the UAE, seven of these in partnership with one of its catering partners, Ben's Farmhouse. This groundbreaking campaign, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is now influencing positive dietary changes in the UAE's education sector.

Tolga Soytekin, Founder & Executive Development Chef at Bare Foods Global, said: "We are excited to bring Meatless Mondays to schools in the UAE. Our collaboration with our catering partner, Ben's Farmhouse, is a significant step towards encouraging healthier eating habits among students and addressing global issues such as food security and resource conservation. This initiative is more than just skipping meat; it's about nurturing a sustainable future."

Ben’s Farmhouse provides catering to seven schools currently with a range of age groups from kindergarten to secondary & sixth form students. The Meatless Mondays initiative also includes educational components such as guest speakers, nutritional lessons, and discussions on sustainability, further engaging students in the importance of mindful eating.

Ben Tobitt, Founder & Managing Director at Ben's Farmhouse states: "Partnering with Bare Food Global for Meatless Mondays aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing healthy, sustainable food choices. We are proud to be part of a movement that not only benefits the health of our students but also contributes to a more sustainable planet."

The feedback from the schools to Meatless Mondays, according to Tobitt, “has been fantastic & the amount of children willing to take part has been pretty much 100%” since teaming up with Bare Foods. He attributes the success to the quality of the ingredients. He added, “It is exceptional and they truly resemble the everyday non-vegan favourites such as meatballs, bolognese & parmigiana. I honestly believe that we are making massive progress when it comes to our future generations having a better understanding of food security, sustainability, plant-based foods & why it's so important for the future."

In the UAE, most schools rely on external catering (unlike the rest of the world), creating a disconnect in implementing such initiatives. Bare Food Global’s Tolga Soytekin plans to expand and invites more UAE catering and education community members to join them in supporting this transformative journey, changing how our future generation thinks about food and the environment.

“Consuming less red and processed meat and more plant-based foods such as vegetables, beans, soy, and nuts offers many potential health benefits,” he pointed out. “The initiative also addresses the excessive meat consumption. Opting for Meatless Mondays reduces meat consumption by 15%.”

Meatless Mondays, a movement originally started in the US and now active in over 40 countries, emphasises the consumption of plant-based meals every Monday, aiming to improve personal health and reduce environmental impact. This initiative is part of a holistic approach to enhance student and staff well-being while conserving vital resources and reducing emissions.

About Bare Food Global

Bare Food Global is a leader in promoting plant-based diets and environmental stewardship. Founded by Tolga Soytekin, Bare Foods Global, unlike other food tech companies, was born not in a laboratory but in a kitchen. The company is dedicated to culinary innovation and addressing urgent global issues through sustainable food practices.

For more information, visit www.barefoodsglobal.com

About Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday is a global movement that encourages people to reduce meat in their diet for their health and the health of the planet. The campaign was started in 2003 by Sid Lerner, the Founder of The Monday Campaigns, in association with the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future.

For more information, visit https://www.mondaycampaigns.org/meatless-monday

Tolga Soytekin, is the Founder & Executive Development Chef at Bare Foods. Driven by a deep commitment to environmental stewardship, Tolga has been at the forefront of promoting plant-based diets as a response to urgent global issues such as food security, animal welfare, and resource conservation.

His journey from a traditional kitchen to the pinnacle of plant-based cuisine encapsulates a lifelong dedication to culinary innovation and environmental consciousness.