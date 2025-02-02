Q4 2024 net profit of SAR 474 million (+18% YoY) due to revenue growth and enhanced cost efficiencies propelled by favorable overall freight rates, and fleet expansion and modernization.

Fleet expansion and modernization accelerated in 2024 with 11 vessels joining the owned fleet – five net additions and six replacements of older vessels – while long-term chartered vessels increased to 16 from 10, expanding operated fleet to 109 vessels.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (“Bahri” or the “Company”, 4030 on the Saudi Exchange), the Kingdom’s leading shipping and logistics provider, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The Company reported record 2024 revenue of SAR 9.48 billion, reflecting higher cargo volumes due to fleet expansion and increased overall freight rates. Bahri also reported record net profit of SAR 2.17 billion for the year, while expanding the net profit margin to 23% compared to 18% in 2023. For Q4 2024, Bahri reported revenue of SAR 2.22 billion and net profit of SAR 474 million, demonstrating 10% and 18% year-on-year (YoY) growth, respectively.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Subaey, CEO of Bahri, said:

“2024 was more than just a record-breaking year for Bahri – it was a pivotal year that laid the foundation for our future. We took strategic steps to reinforce Bahri’s position as a global leader in shipping and logistics by modernizing and expanding our fleet, with a net addition of five vessels. We also grew our customer base and secured new demand channels, supported by the trust and reputation for reliability we have built in the market, along with the strength of our partnerships and our employees’ unrelenting focus on consistently exceeding expectations.

Throughout the year, we remained committed to operational excellence – building resilience, efficiency and discipline across our business, while maintaining agility to seize opportunities and mitigate risks presented by a volatile and evolving market.

Our journey remains firmly directed towards delivering sustained, value-accretive growth for our shareholders, championing the transformation of the Kingdom’s shipping and logistics sector in line with Vision 2030, and strengthening our role as a vital and responsible participant in the global supply chain.”

Financial Highlights - Q4 2024

Revenue: SAR 2.22 billion (+10% YoY)

EBITDA: SAR 1.12 billion (+13% YoY)

Net Profit: SAR 474 million (+18% YoY)

Revenue growth was primarily supported by increased cargo volumes enabled by the expansion of Bahri’s operating fleet, as well as higher overall freight rates. EBITDA growth was driven by the Oil and Integrated Logistics business units, as well as increased income from associates. EBITDA margin expanded to 50% from 49% in Q4 2023, reflecting improved cost efficiencies mainly from voyage optimization and fleet modernization. Net profit rose 18% YoY to SAR 474 million, with net profit margin improving to 21% from 20% in the previous period.

Financial Highlights - Full Year 2024

Revenue: SAR 9.48 billion (+8% YoY)

EBITDA: SAR 4.71 billion (+23% YoY)

Net Profit: SAR 2.17 billion (+34% YoY)

Revenue growth is reflected by higher cargo volumes due to fleet expansion and generally higher freight rates. EBITDA growth was driven by effective cost management from voyage optimization and cost savings from fleet modernization, with the Chemicals and Oil businesses as the main growth drivers, in addition to associated companies which contributed income higher than the previous year. Net profit rose 34% YoY to SAR 2.17 billion, with net profit margin improving to 23% from 18% in the previous period.

Segment Performance - Full Year 2024

Bahri Oil: Revenue declined by 4% YoY to SAR 4.60 billion, primarily due to lower charter-in revenues as the business unit shifted to prioritize utilization of its owned vessels over chartered ships, as well as its exit from non-crude oil shipping early during the year. EBITDA grew 11% YoY to SAR 2.28 billion mainly driven by favorable freight rates, effective voyage planning which resulted in a two-fold increase in bunker subsidy, and higher utilization of the BU’s higher-margin owned vessels.

Revenue declined by 4% YoY to SAR 4.60 billion, primarily due to lower charter-in revenues as the business unit shifted to prioritize utilization of its owned vessels over chartered ships, as well as its exit from non-crude oil shipping early during the year. EBITDA grew 11% YoY to SAR 2.28 billion mainly driven by favorable freight rates, effective voyage planning which resulted in a two-fold increase in bunker subsidy, and higher utilization of the BU’s higher-margin owned vessels. Bahri Chemicals : Revenue rose by 19% YoY to SAR 3.25 billion and EBITDA increased 31% YoY to SAR 1.91 billion, reflecting cargo volume growth, strong freight rates, and effective cost management of the business unit’s owned vessels which recorded a 5% decline in operating cost and a three-fold increase in bunker subsidy.

: Revenue rose by 19% YoY to SAR 3.25 billion and EBITDA increased 31% YoY to SAR 1.91 billion, reflecting cargo volume growth, strong freight rates, and effective cost management of the business unit’s owned vessels which recorded a 5% decline in operating cost and a three-fold increase in bunker subsidy. Bahri Integrated Logistics : Revenue grew by 13% YoY to SAR 1.08 billion and EBITDA improved by 48% YoY to SAR 198 million, driven primarily by strong performance of its breakbulk, roll-on/roll-off and container shipping segment amidst favorable market conditions, strong cargo demand and the addition of a multipurpose vessel to its fleet in early 2024.

: Revenue grew by 13% YoY to SAR 1.08 billion and EBITDA improved by 48% YoY to SAR 198 million, driven primarily by strong performance of its breakbulk, roll-on/roll-off and container shipping segment amidst favorable market conditions, strong cargo demand and the addition of a multipurpose vessel to its fleet in early 2024. Bahri Dry Bulk: Revenue rose by 74% YoY to SAR 489 million, driven by strong growth in cargo volume, supported by the acquisition of a new dry bulk carrier and increased deployment of chartered vessels to meet cargo requirements. EBITDA declined by 7% YoY to SAR 126 million, reflecting margin compression from the increased revenue share of lower-margin chartered vessels.

Fleet Update

In 2024, Bahri added 11 vessels and divested six vessels as part of its fleet modernization and expansion program. Furthermore, the Company leased an additional six chemical tankers on a long-term basis. As a result, Bahri’s operating fleet expanded to 109 vessels as of the end of 2024, compared to 98 vessels a year ago, excluding vessels on short-term leases.

Capital expenditures reached SAR 5.48 billion in 2024, largely driven by a SAR 4.82 billion investment in fleet modernization and expansion. SAR 524 million of cash proceeds from the sale of six older vessels during 2024 partially offset this investment.

Looking beyond 2024, three VLCCs and one dry bulk carrier – which had been delivered in Q4 2024 – will be operationalized in Q1 2025. Bahri has ordered seven other VLCCs which will likewise join the fleet by the first half of 2025, further strengthening Bahri’s operational capabilities and market presence.

Strategic Updates and Awards received during the year

Bahri launched its second seawater desalination barge in Q4 2024. The two barges are under a 20-year guaranteed off-take contract with the Saudi Water Authority. These barges have a combined capacity of 100 million liters per day and are the largest of their kind globally.

In December 2024, the Yanbu Grain Handling Terminal commenced commercial operations. The terminal was developed through a 50/50 joint venture between Bahri and the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company. The terminal aims to enhance Saudi Arabia’s food security by meeting the growing demand for essential grains.

In July 2024, Bahri Ship Management (BSM) expanded its service portfolio by signing an agreement to provide technical ship management and crewing of vessels to Folk Maritime Services Company which marked BSM’s first foray into managing vessels beyond Bahri’s fleet.

Post period end, in February 2025, Petredec and Bahri agreed to form a strategic partnership to address Saudi Arabia’s increasing liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia shipping requirements. The two companies will establish a dedicated joint commercial team for this venture, building on two decades of collaboration.

Bahri was recognized as the “Shipping Company of the Year” and “Tanker Operator of the Year” at the Maritime Standard Awards 2024.

ABOUT BAHRI

Bahri, established in 1978 as the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, is the Kingdom’s premier shipping and logistics company and a global leader in maritime transportation. Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the company operates a fleet of 93 owned vessels, 16 vessels under long-term lease contracts, and two floating desalination barges as of end-2024. It is one of the largest owners and operators of VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers) worldwide.

Bahri’s business activities span the purchase, sale and operation of ships for the transportation of crude oil and refined products, chemicals and dry bulk, as well as freight forwarding, warehousing, cargo clearance and stowage, and other logistical services, organized through four business units – Bahri Oil, Bahri Chemicals, Bahri Dry Bulk and Bahri Integrated Logistics – as well as the Company-wide Bahri Ship Management shared service.

With its 4,000+ strong onshore and offshore team, Bahri is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030, and transforming Saudi Arabia into a strategic regional shipping hub and logistics gateway.

