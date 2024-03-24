Riffa, Bahrain – As Bahrain commemorates its annual Youth Day on March 25, the American University of Bahrain proudly spotlights the remarkable accomplishments of its dynamic and forward-thinking young leaders.

Bahraini youth have excelled in diverse arenas, from innovation and technology to entrepreneurship and social initiatives. The Kingdom's vibrant ecosystem, driven by the enthusiasm of young Bahrainis, stands as a testament to the Kingdom's dedication to fostering an environment conducive to innovation.

AUBH President, Dr. Bradley J. Cook also expressed his commendation for the visionary and wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in upholding the role of youth as an asset to the Kingdom. He added, “Bahrain has consistently invested in empowering its youth. This commitment has borne fruit as the Kingdom witnesses a surge in achievements across various fields, showcasing the expertise of its young talents. At AUBH, we are honored to have a community of young calibers who not only shine academically but also excel in sports and serve as ambassadors for the nation.”

Youth within the University have demonstrated commitment to excellence not only in academics but across diverse fields. Among the notable successes are students who have excelled in fields, such as sports. Among these talents are Yasmeen Yusuf, Bahrain Youth Ambassador; Dana Charafeddine, Bahrain Women's National Football Team player; Sana Qamar, Bahrain’s Women’s National Cricket Team player; Salman Alhujairy, AlKhaldeya Football player, and many others. Their talents on the field reflect their physical abilities but also their dedication to discipline and teamwork. Moreover, AUBH takes pride in its student Yasmeen Yusuf who has taken on the role as a Bahraini Youth Ambassador to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, representing Bahrain with distinction on various platforms.

The celebration of Bahraini Youth Day serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing and supporting the next generation of leaders.

Bahrain’s current direction considers the importance of youth leadership, empowering them to undertake pioneering national projects and promote development on all fronts in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.