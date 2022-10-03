Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace and an affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), has announced its participation in the sixth annual World Investor Week ("WIW"), which will take place from October 3rd to October 9th, 2022. This year, the key messages of the IOSCO WIW campaign will be focused on two themes: 1) Investor Resilience and 2) Sustainable Finance.

Alongside the IOSCO WIW, Bahrain Bourse joined 106 other global exchanges in the World Federation of Exchanges' annual 'Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy' initiative to promote financial literacy and raise awareness on the importance of financial inclusivity. As part of the week's events, Bahrain Bourse is hosting a virtual 'Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy' event through a video campaign, featuring key participants from various listed companies as well as other key stakeholders to highlight and showcase Bahrain Bourse's various awareness programs. During the week-long campaign, Bahrain Bourse will also launch an Educational Series campaign focused on capital markets for the general public.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented, “Promoting investor education is a top priority for Bahrain Bourse, as demonstrated by our various programs, and it is a privilege to be a part of this unique opportunity, where we collaborate with all investor education and protection stakeholders, both locally and globally. By participating in the initiatives throughout the week, Bahrain Bourse aims to bolster the Kingdom's image and status as the region's most mature financial center, in line with Bahrain's ambitions to become a globally competitive economy based on the guiding principles of sustainability, competitiveness, and fairness. We look forward to introducing our most recent developments and milestones, which will significantly increase performance, transparency, and the services provided to investors.”

On his part, Ashley Alder, Chair of the IOSCO Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, commented, “I welcome this sixth edition of the IOSCO World Investor Week. During the last two years we have seen a growing number of retail investors participating in securities markets, in the context of the global pandemic. Those investors are facing new challenges, such as inflationary pressures and the uncertainties deriving from geopolitical tensions. Financial education and investor protection play a critical role in enhancing investor resilience and investor confidence to participate in financial markets on a properly informed basis.”

WIW is a global week-long campaign to raise awareness about the significance of investor education and protection. For the fourth year in a row, IOSCO and the WFE are collaborating on the "Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy'' campaign. During 2021, Bahrain Bourse supported the national campaign against fraud launched by Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) to promote the awareness of several electronic fraud operations targeting financial services. The “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy Initiative” complements Bahrain Bourse’s efforts in enhancing financial awareness among investors and other parties interested in capital markets. Bahrain Bourse collaborates with various stakeholders to enhance financial and investment awareness via various initiatives, including the Smart Investor Program that targets elementary students, the TradeQuest Program that targets high school and university students, along with the awareness programs offered to the public through the Investment Academy that has been launched in collaboration with BIBF and the Capital Markets Apprenticeship Program that offers on the job training and practical experience for fresh graduates.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

