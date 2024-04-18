The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) launched the Single Stock Options (SSOs) contracts on the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden).

SSOs are set to be available from 21 April 2024, which will be cleared by the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), according to a bourse statement.

Meanwhile, SSOs will enable local as well as global investors to effectively manage portfolio risks and diversify products available for trading in the market.

The third edition of the Saudi Capital Market Forum (SCMF), which kicked off last February, marked the launch of Single Stock Options (SSOs) contracts on the Saudi National Bank (SNB).

Moody's Investors Service recently maintained the 'Baa1' rating of Ma'aden and affirmed its 'A3.sa' national scale rating (NSR).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).