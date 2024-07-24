Asset management firm SEDCO Capital will list and trade its multi asset traded fund on the main market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) from today.

The shares will trade under the symbol 4703, at a +/- 30% daily price fluctuation limit and +/- 10% static price fluctuation limit during the first three days of listing.

The offering period attracted 351,428 subscribers, including institutional and individual investors from Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC, with a net subscription amount of 300 million riyals ($80 million) for 30 million units, the company said.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com