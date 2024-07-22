RIYADH — Following a widespread technical failure that impacted many entities globally, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) confirmed that the Saudi financial market's operating systems remain secure and fully functional.



The CMA coordinated with relevant market authorities to assess and ensure the integrity of the systems, and results indicated their complete readiness to serve all investors during the trading sessions on Sunday, July 21, 2024.



The Authority issued a circular to companies listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, emphasizing the importance of disclosing any significant developments related to the technical failure.



The Saudi Tadawul Company also affirmed the safety and preparedness of its systems, ensuring uninterrupted service to all investors in the Saudi market.



The CMA assured that technical teams are actively monitoring systems around the clock to maintain service integrity and technical infrastructure. This vigilance ensures business continuity and system efficiency within the Saudi financial market.

