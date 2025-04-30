ISTANBUL - Turkish authorities ordered the detention of 15 people suspected of having conducted manipulative transactions on the Istanbul stock exchange, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.

The Istanbul prosecutors' office gave the order on charges they had set up an organisation to commit crime and market fraud, NTV said.

Police were searching for the suspects in Istanbul, Ankara and also the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, NTV also said.

Borsa Istanbul had made no statement on the matter.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)



Reuters