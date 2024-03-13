Qatar - Legendary coffee brand Bacha Coffee, founded in Marrakech in 1910, launches its latest destination in Doha at Villaggio Mall. An expression of quality and heritage, Bacha Coffee at Villaggio Mall invites guests to explore the wonders of 100% Arabica with the full experience of a coffee boutique, an alfresco coffee room and Bacha Coffee’s signature takeaway concept all in a single, mesmerizing 250 sq meter space. With 30 seats and over 200 coffees to be explored, guests will be spoilt for choice with harvests from 35 countries across every corner of the globe.

Bacha Coffee brings to Villaggio Mall the heritage of impeccable service, attention to detail and savoir faire through its indoor alfresco concept with a seamless blend into the mall’s décor, inviting guests to appreciate the aromatic wonders of every cup alongside its bountiful dessert selection in the most luxurious manner. Catering to every whim and preference, Bacha Coffee’s menu highlights a tempting selection of artisanal viennoiseries, cakes, iced desserts and more, house made from only the finest ingredients according to age old techniques.

Step into the Bacha Coffee Boutique and a shift transpires, transporting you back to a bygone era. Rows upon rows of brightly coloured coffee canisters filled with coffee beans from across the world evoke a sense of nostalgia, while the space reverberates with a symphony of sounds. Amidst this ambience, the enticing aroma of freshly ground Arabica beans casts its spell, awakening your senses to the magic held within every cup.

“Bacha Coffee is the product of a rich legacy, a brand that has ripened over storied brews since 1910. Our latest destination will ignite the imagination of our guests in the same way that coffee transports us to faraway destinations. We have combined both old and new into one experience, paying homage to the past and inventing the future, with 100% Arabica coffee playing centre stage in this theatre of life,” says Taha Bouqdib, President & CEO of V3 Gourmet. “All the senses are at play here, and our coffee is the star.”

Bacha Coffee presents its Arabica repertoire through Single Origin, Fine Blended, Fine Flavoured and Naturally CO2 Decaffeinated coffee types, with over 200 varieties cultivated and hand-selected from 35 countries across Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Asia. Any of which may be purchased by weight, before having the beans expertly ground to order by in-house Coffee Masters to a size calibrated to suit any brewing method of choice, and housed in a variety of purpose made coffee canisters.

Guests may also browse any of the 30 different Coffee Bag Gift Boxes – available in individually- wrapped single serve sachets of 12 or 25, packed in beautifully designed Bacha Coffee Bag Gift Boxes as a treat for themselves or to be given as the perfect gift. Consider the single origin Grand Moka Matari Coffee from Yemen, a rare and rich harvest that will enchant with notes of apricot, dark chocolates and dates topped with hints of caramel and spice. Alternatively, be expeditiously introduced to the world of Bacha Coffee through the Explorer Coffee Bag Taster, where one may explore coffees from around the world through an assortment of 10 varieties.

Concoct a sensory coffee tasting experience by selecting from gourmet products and brewing accessories which can all be made into a hamper to relive the Bacha Coffee experience at home. With purposeful function and timeless style, the signature Bacha Coffee Pot in Gold is designed to perfect the service of fine coffees with its goose neck spout and double walled to protect hands from the heat of the molten brews it serves up. For your loved ones, express heartfelt sincerity beyond just coffees with a hamper of biscuits, caramels or chocolate covered coffee beans alongside other coffee essentials, accompanied by a note card and gift wrap that is complimentary and encouraged.

Before departing the boutique, visitors have the delightful opportunity to carry a coffee or two with them, ensuring they stay invigorated throughout the day. Their journey concludes at the takeaway counter, where they can choose from over 200 coffees prepared to order either hot or iced, served alongside vanilla bean flecked Chantilly cream and a raw sugar stick or reusable glass straw. Elevate the experience further by choosing from the assortment of signature filled croissants, that boasts flavours such as Coffee Chocolate or Kaya which are the perfect pairing with any coffees. Experience the culmination of tradition and innovation as you immerse yourself in the latest chapter of the Bacha Coffee journey.

Complement your day with a legendary coffee moment, only at Bacha Coffee at Villaggio Mall.

For more information on the various ways to enjoy coffee, head over to BachaCoffee.com/Coffee- Stories, a treasure trove of how-to guides and insightful notes on coffee cultures around the world.

About Bacha Coffee

Bacha Coffee was founded in Marrakech, Morocco in 1910 in the spectacular Dar el Bacha palace, where the greatest cultural and political minds of the century gathered over glittering pots of freshly brewed Arabica coffee. The original Marrakech location reopened in 2019 and launched its first international outpost in Singapore in the same year. With unique and exclusive Coffee Rooms & Boutiques, Coffee Bars, Travel Retail, and Takeaway concepts, Bacha Coffee has since expanded exponentially across Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Today, Bacha Coffee serves customers in over 40 countries, including online at https://BachaCoffee.com.

Renowned for its legendary 100% Arabica coffees, gifts and coffee accessories, the Bacha Coffee concept also incorporates international distribution and wholesale to professionals.

Bacha Coffee is a V3 Gourmet brand.

Address: Villaggio Mall, S-15, AI Waab Street, Doha, Gate Number 6

Operating Hours:

Saturday & Thursday: 9am to 11pm,

Friday: 1pm to 11pm,

Sunday - Wednesday: 9am to 10pm Telephone: +974 4001 5050

