Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has today launched the construction of the second tallest tower, worth USD 1.5bn, located on prime plot of land on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. Scheduled to be completed within 4 years, the tower will feature a vertical mall, luxury residences and opulent penthouses, a 7-star hotel, a one-of-its-kind observation deck, and numerous high-end F&B options, among other unique and exciting features and amenities.

The date of the official ground-breaking ceremony will be announced later.

Commenting on this milestone announcement, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: "Today is a special day as we finally break ground on one of my dream projects in Dubai. While the formal ceremony will be held later, I am delighted to be marking this occasion with our own team at Azizi - a team that will be building this iconic tower."

“This tower will be our legacy. With Dubai having given my family and I so much – safety and abundance of opportunities – this tower, which will be the second tallest, is our way of giving back to this emirate and its remarkably hospitable and welcoming people.”, he continued.

