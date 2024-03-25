Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is progressing swiftly in its digital transformation journey, further integrating various high-quality IT Service Management (ITSM) processes, and implementing a range of cutting-edge tools.

Azizi has implemented a large plethora of changes in its IT Service Management processes with a focus on change management, leading to smoother operations and a notable 92% increase in client satisfaction in the realm of its after sales services.

Moreover, the enhanced adoption and expanded leveraging of Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s studio has allowed the developer to produce more targeted content, resulting in a 33% gain in customer acquisition while also ensuring that only the right audiences receive tailored advertisements. Partnering with Sprout Social has also enabled extensive studies of brand-client cohesion, which has improved Azizi’s understanding of client needs. Through such tools, Azizi is able to get a fuller 360 picture of client journeys, and to thereby tailor the purchasing funnel to their particular preferences.

Further to this, implementing PeopleStrong as the new HR platform has also supported the developer’s quick growth by increasing communication, employee development, and career progression.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are, undoubtedly, a technology-driven enterprise – one that understands that in order to be truly stakeholder-centric, we have to continuously adopt and pioneer the latest digital tools. It is only through this unceasing transformation, this continuous pursuit of integrating the most cutting-edge tools that help us serve the people around us better – that we can achieve excellence as a developer.”

“With this in mind, and as part of our extensive digital transformation and innovation framework, we prioritize investing in comprehensive staff training to improve our ability to navigate the digital landscape”, he continued.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

