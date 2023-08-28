Dubai (UAE): Aviv Clinics Dubai, a wholly owned subsidiary of DP World and the home of the world's most advanced Hyperbaric Oxygen program, is launching Aviv's Executive Health & Performance Checkup. This program is designed to go beyond traditional health assessments, taking a holistic approach by assessing both physical health and cognitive functions for executives and business leaders, setting a new standard in personalized health optimization.

Aviv's Executive Health & Performance Checkup goes beyond conventional assessments and investigates deep into the cognitive realm, offering a comprehensive set of tests that assess various aspects of brain function, including memory, attention, and information processing speed. With the valuable insights provided, individuals can better understand how effectively their brains function and identify improvement areas.

“We recognize the evolving needs of today's executives, and we understand what it takes to perform at one's optimal strengths," said Craig Cook, CEO of Aviv Clinics Dubai. "The Executive Health & Performance Checkup will give our clients an unmatched view and comprehensive data about their cognitive functionality and physical abilities. These in-depth evaluations aim to offer personalized guidance and therapies to empower our clients to unlock the best version of themselves."

The Executive Health & Performance Checkup comprises an array of evaluations, including cognitive and physical assessments, brain imaging, and nutritional assessment, ensuring a thorough evaluation of each participant's overall health. The checkup spans two days, during which participants benefit from individual assessments with a dedicated team of experts, including physicians, neuropsychologists, physiotherapists, and dieticians. The second day comprises consultations with specialists, providing clients with in-depth reports and results and tailored recommendations for enhancing their health and performance.

Aviv Clinics Dubai's Executive Health & Performance Checkup represents a paradigm shift in how individuals assess their health, emphasizing the importance of cognitive fitness and physical well-being to promote overall enhanced quality of life. This innovative approach caters to professionals who aspire to achieve optimal performance, fostering resilience and maintaining their competitive edge in an ever-evolving world.

Aviv Clinics have invested more than 15 years in developing and clinically trialing its unique HBOT treatment protocol, which involves patients breathing pure oxygen in a unique HBOT suite. DP World established Aviv Clinics Dubai as a wholly owned subsidiary to bring this highly specialised technology and treatment program to the UAE, contributing to Dubai’s position as the MENA Region’s outstanding destination for healthcare innovation, investment, and quality of care.

It is home to the world's most advanced Hyperbaric Oxygen program and is a leader in brain performance and healthy aging in the UAE and the GCC. Aviv's personalized, holistic, and comprehensive treatment combines proprietary Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), a patented cognitive and physical training program, and personalized nutritional coaching optimized using advanced data analytics tools.

Aviv Clinics’ advanced, comprehensive treatment programs offer patients holistic care to treat various conditions, such as the decline of physical and cognitive functions related to old age, symptoms related to post-COVID, stroke, traumatic brain injury, concussion, fibromyalgia, PTSD and Lyme disease. In addition to using HBOT, the Aviv medical team prepares a robust, individualized treatment schedule for each client, including physical and cognitive training and a dietary plan.

