Misr Oils and Soap Company (MOSC) achieved net profits after tax of EGP 275,174 during the nine months of the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, down 70.4% year on year (YoY) from EGP 930,197, according to a statement.

On the other hand, operating revenues went up to EGP 2.369 billion from July through March this FY, compared to EGP 2.127 billion in the same period last FY.

MOSC is an Egypt-based company engaged in the extraction and refining of oils from plants and animals, and the production of soap and detergents. The company’s oil products include sunflower oils, corn oils, cotton seeds oils, soya oils, ghee, and butter.

