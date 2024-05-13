The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, confirmed that the Ministry's aspirations to achieve notable health care will not be achieved unless qualified nursing staff play their role in improving the healthcare system.

During the celebration of International Nurses Day on Sunday, Al-Mutairi said in a statement that the government's work program and the country's development plan are harnessing all resources and providing the necessary support for the development of nursing care.

He added that the nursing profession lies at the heart of a high-quality health care system that takes into account the rights and safety of patients, in accordance with international organizations.

Al-Mutairi affirmed the Ministry's keenness in improving the performance of nursing staff through cooperation with the largest specialized international universities and holding high-level training courses.

Director of the Nursing Services Department at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Iman Al-Awadhi, stressed in her speech the importance of the role of nursing staff members in shaping a bright future in health services.

A large number of the human workforce in health care belongs to the nursing staff Al-Awadhi pointed out, noting that the celebration of the International Day aims to show appreciation to the nursing personnel for the efforts made in providing care to all members of society.

She also mentioned that the number of nursing staff in hospitals and health centers exceeded 22 thousand nurses, male and female, trained at the highest level.

A series of training courses came with the government work initiative 2024-2028, six courses were held recently, one of which included the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Oman College of Health Sciences.

As well as holding courses in partnership with Johns Hopkins Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation in Qatar, and the University of Beirut in specialized fields in intensive care, cardiac care, leadership, and nursing research. (end) mrv.res

