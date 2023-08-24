Atteline is a business of purposeful communicators that use their skills and resources as a force for good in the GCC and beyond

Dubai, UAE - Atteline, an award-winning integrated communications agency founded and headquartered in the UAE, has announced the launch of its new sustainability specialism, solidifying its commitment to environmental and social responsibility across its consumer and corporate divisions. With this significant milestone, Atteline has pledged to become B Corp certified by 2024, making the agency the first UAE-headquartered integrated communications agency to achieve this prestigious recognition.

B Corp certification is a globally recognised certification that demonstrates a company's commitment to meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Atteline is dedicated to integrating sustainable practices into its business operations and fostering positive change in the communications industry.

To lead this new division and champion the sustainability goals of the organisation, Atteline has appointed Malaika Fernandes as Sustainability Ambassador and Strategic Counsel. She said, “We are thrilled to launch Atteline's Sustainability Division, fueled by a passionate team with a vision to amplify voices for good and drive meaningful change in the UAE and beyond. By embracing more sustainable practices and pursuing B Corp certification, we align purpose with action and embark on a transformative impact journey. As a certified B Corp, we will be among businesses leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy - we welcome a new era of conscious communication."

Atteline's pursuit of excellence in these areas has been bolstered by key initiatives such as:

In 2023, Atteline became a United Nations partner agency. Together with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Atteline supports awareness and advocacy efforts around the displacement crisis in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to forge additional support for the growing needs of those displaced by war, conflict, persecution, and the effect of climate change and natural disasters.

Atteline supports sustainable action by offsetting its staff’s carbon footprint, personally and professionally, through a monthly carbon reduction plan for four key projects: The reforestation of mangroves in the Marovolavo Planting Site (Madagascar) Forest preservation of the Canandé Reserve (Ecuador) Forest preservation of the Narupa Reserve (Ecuador) A wind farm project in Tamil Nadu (India)

Atteline acts in full transparency through its online digital assets and sustainability platform, which showcase all aspects of the agency's climate action on a customised widget that provides real-time updates from CO2 offset to tree planting.

In 2020, Atteline took on its first pro bono client Azraq, a non-profit marine conservation organisation registered with the Community Development Authority in the UAE on a mission to safeguard and protect the oceanic ecosystem.

With a seven-year track record in delivering marketing and communications campaigns with social purpose, such as Gulf for Good, Atteline continues to work with governments, charities, and other organisations to deliver work that makes a difference.

Forward-thinking employee initiatives, which include: A hybrid work model Adult-to-adult mental health first aid-trained employees[1] Inclusive workplace design Extra days off for marital ceremonies, a volunteer day for every member of staff, and recognition of all staff religious holidays Monetary psychiatric treatment support

Designated CSR and Sustainability Ambassadors - Stephanie Dafeta and Dushane Solomon.

Atteline has a can and bottle collection system with Bee’ah, the region’s leading sustainability pioneer, renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Additionally, Atteline works with pack creation for the Philippine Overseas Labour Office (POLO) to aid mistreated domestic staff. Furthermore, the full Atteline team is encouraged to use their voice for good by advocating for issues and passion points in the press, on roundtables, and via speaking and profiling opportunities that matter to them and the community. To date, this has resulted in 105 pieces of coverage on women in the workplace, inclusivity, race, charity, mental health, and industry best practices to name but a few.

Sophie Simpson, Atteline’s Managing Director and Founder, said the company's decision to establish a dedicated sustainability division and pursue B Corp certification was part of its ongoing commitment to be at the forefront of social and environmental performance; through transparency and accountability to ensure that all of Atteline’s business practices are a force for good.

“In the UAE and the wider Middle East region, B Corp-certified companies are still relatively few. By aligning our operations with the B Corp principles, we strive toward new standards of corporate responsibility and implore other organisations to strive collectively towards a more sustainable future for the communications industry in the UAE and beyond,” she said.

To achieve B Corp Certification, Atteline must meet a score of at least 80 points on the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of the company’s positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of the company’s negative impact; change its corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders; and exhibit transparency by allowing information about its B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab Global’s website.

“As we embark on this journey, we also remain dedicated to amplifying the voices of purpose-driven brands and championing sustainability through innovative communication strategies. By establishing its sustainability division and striving for B Corp certification, Atteline is poised to shape a more sustainable future for the communications industry in the UAE and beyond,” Simpson said.

As a certified B Corporation, Atteline will meet high standards of positive social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. The certification will look beyond the agency's services and assess the overall social and environmental impact of the company and its employees.

About Atteline:

Atteline is an integrated GCC communication agency headquartered in Dubai, UAE. With imaginative thinking and intelligent tactics, Atteline sparks conversations that reverberate throughout its network, finding and mobilising brand champions and influencing those who matter in the GCC and beyond. As a specialised agency, Atteline has three divisions; Consumer, Corporate, and Digital, and works alongside some of the most current brands, household names, and disruptive entrepreneurs. Today, Atteline continues to grow in its vision to be better than yesterday and deliver campaigns that shape culture.

About B Corp:

[1] Mental health first aid is the equivalent to physical first aid training, but for mental health. This evidence-based course is recognized in more than 25 countries. The Lighthouse Arabia is the only accredited provider in the UAE.