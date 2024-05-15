Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) is pleased to announce the 17th annual graduation ceremony of the Young Media Leaders programme, hosted by H.E Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak AlNahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and in the presence of H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, the event was a celebration of talent, creativity, and dedication within the UAE's vibrant media landscape.

The graduation ceremony took place on Saturday, the 27th of April at the Sheikh Nahyan Majles, ADMAF proudly commemorated the graduation of 15 Young Media Leaders who had successfully completed their training programme in partnership with Sky News Academy.

Her Excellency Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and the Founder and Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “The Young Media Leaders programme, now in its seventeenth year, pays tribute to the legacy of the prominent late Arab journalist, Giselle Khoury. We honour her pioneering contribution to the Arab media landscape and her unwavering dedication to advocating for press freedom on the global stage.”

She continued, “To empower programme participants with practical and professional skills, and provide them with opportunities to adapt to the rapid evolution of both traditional and digital media industries, in collaboration with the Sky News Arabia Academy and Syndication Bureau, alongside the renowned television personality Tony Baroud, we conducted 9 training workshops for fifteen media students hailing from leading national universities such as the Higher Colleges of Technology, Abu Dhabi University, and Zayed University. Furthermore, we facilitated fieldwork experiences for programme students, covering events at the Abu Dhabi Festival, and issuing ‘Akhbar Al Dar’ news programme bulletin. Additionally, we hosted guest speakers from distinguished media personalities who are working alongside us to shape the future of Emirati media.”

Her Excellency concluded, “We deeply value the friendship of the late Giselle Khoury and her dedication to inspiring the students of the Young Media Leaders programme. Giselle’s legacy endures in our hearts as a champion of independent speech and free thought.”

Ahmed Aal Rabeea, Director of Sky News Arabia Academy, commented: “Sky News Arabia Academy is committed to playing its part in shaping the future landscape of media by empowering individuals across the region by equipping them with the essential skills, knowledge, and competencies needed to excel in this dynamic field. In line with this commitment, we are proud to partner once again with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation on the innovative Young Media Leaders Programme and working together towards our shared vision of nurturing emerging talent and fostering the growth of media professionals.”

Since its establishment in 2007, the Young Media Leaders programme has been dedicated to preparing Emirati university students and graduates for success in various sectors of the media industry. Throughout the program, participants gained invaluable skills, knowledge, and practical experience.

Through a partnership with Sky News Arabia, students were able to take part in a series of insightful workshops covering various aspects of the media industry. The workshops were delivered by a range of media experts including Rami Majzoub, Head of the Sky News Arabia Academy; as well as News Presenters Eisa Al Marzooqi, Michella Haddad, and Robert El Nakhl. Leveraging Sky News Arabia’s affiliation with the International Media Investments (IMI) group, students also enjoyed a session delivered by Saeed Saeed, Features Writer at The National, another esteemed media organization part of the IMI group.

As part of the program, the students also enjoyed engaging sessions facilitated by other prominent figures in the media landscape, including H.E Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the UAE Journalists Association, Tony Baroud, a notable media personality and social media influencer, and Safia Al Shihhi, a recognized media personality and social media influencer. Through these interactions, the trainees were able to gain first-hand insights into the industry, shaping their understanding of the media landscape, and helping them navigate their career paths effectively.

The graduation ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including representatives from Sky News Arabia & Sky News Academy. This occasion not only celebrated the achievements of the participants but also underscored the significance of the Young Media Leaders program in shaping the future of Emirati media professionals. It exemplified the commitment of ADMAF to nurturing and supporting young talents, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the dynamic media landscape. Through initiatives like this, ADMAF continues to play a pivotal role in empowering the youth and fostering innovation and excellence in the media sector.

