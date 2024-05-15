Dubai, UAE: talabat, the region’s leading everyday delivery app has launched their DineOut Deals feature to provide customers with a platform to explore a range of restaurants while enabling them to discover, save, and seamlessly pay through the app.

With no subscription needed, customers can make use of the DineOut Deals as many times as they like at their favorite participating restaurants without any limitations. What's more, the offers are valid at a range of restaurants across the UAE with no restrictions on the number of guests.

Speaking of the launch, Moiza Saeed, Senior Director of Ventures, talabat said: “We are pleased to bring DineOut Deals to the UAE and support restaurants while giving back to our customers. Working with some of the most loved brands in the UAE is something we are proud of and it is great to offer this extended opportunity for businesses, while ensuring our customers receive the best experience.”

With hundreds of restaurants to choose from across 20+ cuisines, diners will avail discounts every time they use the feature. Those looking to use the DineOut Deals feature can expect rewarding experiences from breakfast to dinner across their favorite eateries such as Hamptons, Gazebo, Mado, Allo Beirut, and many more.

Customers can head to the talabat app, select DineOut Deals, choose a restaurant from the list, enter the bill amount, choose their payment method and click on “pay now” to enjoy the offers.

Customers can download the talabat application from the Google Play Store, iOS App store, or Huawei AppGallery to enjoy the benefits of the newly launched DineOut Deals.

-Ends-

About talabat

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers.

talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimise operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our 5,000 talabaty can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform. We leverage our technology to give back, by partnering with over 35 charities and NGOs around the region.

Media Enquiries: talabat@houseofcomms.com