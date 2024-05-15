DUBAI – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced its new DIMETRA™ Connect solution and MXP660 TETRA radio that allow front-line responders to automatically switch between land mobile radio (LMR) and broadband networks. Together, they help teams stay connected to their communications lifeline, supporting critical collaboration, productivity and safety.

“The ability to automatically switch from LMR to broadband when we move deep inside buildings or into heavily built-up areas is essential to our missions,” said Mogens Sandberg Brix, Division Officer and Inspector at Greater Copenhagen Fire Department. “Our teams can stay connected as they fight fires or navigate myriad challenging environments, without losing focus on their priority of protecting life and property.”

The design of DIMETRA Connect protects front-line responders' focus by automatically switching between Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) and broadband networks without manual intervention, maintaining users' preferred features and talkgroups. The new MXP660 carries all the hallmarks of a Motorola Solutions mission-critical TETRA radio, with advanced capabilities, including built-in LTE, AI-trained background noise suppression for clear audio and high-power transmission for extended operational range.

“TETRA will continue to play a central role in mission-critical voice communications for public safety agencies and enterprises,” said Ildefonso De La Cruz Morales, Principal Analyst, Critical Communications at Omdia. “Innovations like DIMETRA Connect are enabling organisations to invest in a communications roadmap with proven, reliable LMR voice communications at the centre, leveraging broadband to extend coverage whilst reducing up-front infrastructure costs.”

“The design of the new MXP660 builds upon the functionality and usability of the dependable TETRA devices that Motorola Solutions customers are accustomed to,” said De La Cruz Morales. “Users maintain their existing workflows and gain the benefits of built-in LTE and enhanced connectivity via DIMETRA Connect, all without additional training requirements.”

Denmark’s Sikkerhedsnet (SINE) network will be among the first to deploy DIMETRA Connect to provide better security, protection and operational performance for their first responders. It is one of thousands of radio systems from Motorola Solutions, which operates single sites to scalable nationwide solutions across the world, including Austria’s TETRON Digitalfunk, Norway’s Nødnett and Portugal’s SIRESP.

