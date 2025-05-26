Middle East EdTech market projected to reach USD 573.1 billion by 2031, with new solutions transforming classrooms.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are driving the adoption of blended learning, data insights, and gamified tools to enhance education and student engagement

ATLAB, a leading educational solutions provider and a subsidiary of Centena Group, showcases playful, tech-rich learning solutions designed to bring education to life by redefining classroom experiences across K–12 and universities at GESS Saudi Arabia 2025. These solutions support the Kingdom’s ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering a future-ready, knowledge-driven society.

The Middle East EdTech market is rapidly expanding, projected to grow USD 573.1 billion by 2031, reflecting a global shift toward immersive, hands-on learning. In K–12, classrooms are evolving into science workshops: coding robots, interactive AR/VR experiments, and maker kits are as common as textbooks. Higher education is also racing ahead, with universities integrating AI programs, autonomous vehicle labs, and biomedical engineering projects into their curricula.

With a focus on immersive, experiential learning, ATLAB is well-positioned to meet this growing demand and support the development of educational institutions in the region with hands-on STEAM activities, cutting-edge lab kits, AI-enabled tools that seamlessly blend fun and practical problem-solving into every lesson. The solutions aim to transform traditional classrooms into dynamic learning environments that spark curiosity, build critical thinking, and inspire lifelong learning.

Nilesh Korgaonkar, CEO of ATLAB, said: “In K–12, we believe learning should be joyful, adaptable, and deeply engaging. We help teachers create meaningful connections with their students by turning classrooms into dynamic spaces where differentiated learning becomes a strength, not a challenge. Moreover, higher education today must do more than inform, it must inspire, simulate, and prepare. We are working closely with universities and schools across Saudi Arabia and the GCC to position continuous innovation as an integral facet of mainstream education.”

At the event, the company is presenting “hands-on, minds-on” model of education, empowering educators with the tools to create playful, inclusive learning environments where all differentiated learners can actively engage, explore, and thrive through curiosity-driven, experiential learning in the classroom.

In the higher education and vocational training landscape, ATLAB is empowering institutions to shape global citizens equipped for the demands of tomorrow’s industries. The company’s advanced learning solutions are tailored to meet the dynamic industrial needs enabling students to move beyond textbooks into real-world, industry-relevant environments and embrace futuristic learning.

Through solutions from LEGO® Education, KUBO, Sphero, Ozobot, ClassVR, and PASCO, ATLAB will equip educators with powerful tools to deliver customized and impactful learning, fostering curiosity, creativity, and real-world problem solving in every classroom. Additionally, partnering with globally respected brands such as TecQuipment, Quanser, SMC, and Emona, ATLAB equips universities, technical and research institutes with solutions that replicate authentic workplace scenarios, ensuring students gain practical expertise in high-growth sectors.

In addition to offering these advanced solutions, ATLAB also supports capacity building by providing product application and curriculum design training for teachers. Over 50,000 educators across the region have already benefited from these initiatives, many of which are tailored to support the specific needs of Gulf-based institutions.

According to reports, countries in the GCC, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, are witnessing the integration of blended learning, data-driven insights, and gamified learning to improve educational outcomes and engage students in new and exciting ways. From equipping schools in Saudi Arabia with interactive STEM labs to facilitating regional teacher development workshops, ATLAB’s trailblazing initiatives continue to play a critical role in ensuring that students across the Middle East region have industry-specific skills that empower them to tackle future challenges.

