Dubai, UAE – Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has unveiled the NEO PLUS Saver Account – a high interest savings product designed to empower both salary and non-salary customers with market-leading returns and seamless digital access. Through the new account salary customers can earn 6.25% interest per annum in addition to a cashback of up to AED 5,000 making it one of the most compelling propositions in the UAE’s banking sector.

With a focus on simplicity and transparency, NEO PLUS Saver Account allows salary customers transferring a monthly salary of AED 10,000 or more, to earn 6.25% interest, along with a salary bonus of AED 3,500 and an Early Bird Cashback bonus of AED 1,500.

Non-salary customers can also enjoy market leading interest rates by simply maintaining a balance of AED 50,000 or more and earning 5% interest. They can also benefit from AED 1,500 with their Early Bird cashback benefit, which includes 5% cashback on debit card transactions and AED 300 cashback on remittances.

Unlike other banking accounts in the market, Mashreq’s new proposition brings simplicity – no need for additional product sign-ups such as a credit card or loans or mortgages, underlining the bank’s commitment to customer-first, frictionless banking.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said: “We are proud to launch a product that directly responds to the growing demand for rewarding, transparent savings solutions. With NEO PLUS Saver, customers do not just earn competitive interest – they enjoy a complete digital banking experience through our award-winning mobile app, designed to simplify money management and support smarter financial growth.”

Radu Topliceanu, Global Head of NEO at Mashreq, added “Mashreq NEO has always been about creating intuitive, high-value banking experiences that fit into our customers’ lives. With NEO PLUS Saver, we are setting a new benchmark for what digital savings can offer in the UAE – unmatched returns, no hidden requirements, and a fully digital, customer-first journey from start to finish.”

Available exclusively through the Mashreq Mobile App – the highest customer-rated banking app in the UAE at 4.8 stars – the NEO PLUS Saver can be opened instantly, offering customers convenient access to the full suite of Mashreq’s digital wealth and investment tools. These include fee-free US stock trading, mutual funds, bonds, thematic investments, and more.

This launch further strengthens Mashreq’s position as a digital banking pioneer and reinforces its role in shaping the future of personal finance in the UAE. With a fully digital onboarding process and no hidden requirements, the NEO PLUS Saver Account is built for growth-minded individuals who want to make their money work harder – all from their smartphone.

