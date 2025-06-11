Dubai, UAE – Trinasolar has once again secured its position in the BloombergNEF (BNEF) Tier 1 list for Q2 2025, reaffirming its exceptional bankability, industry-leading technologies, and robust shipment of its 210mm modules. This recognition further cements Trinasolar’s reputation as a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions, trusted across global markets.

The BNEF Tier 1 List is widely recognized as one of the most authoritative and influential rankings in the solar industry. It serves as a key reference for industry trend analysis and investment decisions.

Starting in Q2 2025, BNEF has raised the eligibility threshold for solar project size from 5MW to 10MW, significantly tightening the selection criteria. Trinasolar’s sustained presence on the list under these stricter standards highlights its robust financing capability, trusted brand reputation, and resilient global performance.

As an active promoter of the 210mm product technology platform, Trinasolar has pioneered in the shipment of 210mm modules. By the end of 2024, global shipments of 210mm modules reached 380GW, with Trinasolar’s 210mm modules contributing approximately 170GW, maintaining its top position worldwide.

Renowned for their exceptional conversion efficiency, high reliability, and superior energy yield, Trinasolar’s 210mm modules have been widely used across diverse application scenarios, earning trust and popularity among customers worldwide.

In late 2024, Trinasolar launched i-TOPCon Ultra technology, now featured in its Vertex N modules. This advancement boosted module power output by 30 to 40W, marking the company’s leadership in ushering the solar industry into the TOPCon 2.0 era.

As a global leader in PV and energy storage solutions, Trinasolar has earned strong recognition for its exceptional bankability: Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar, has been named as the Global Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer in BNEF Tier 1 List for sixth consecutive quarters. Trina Storage was recently featured in the S&P Global 2024 Battery Energy Storage System Integrators ranking as well.

Trinasolar’s dedication to product reliability and performance continues to receive industry-wide recognition. Recently, Trinasolar has been honored with TOP Performer for the 11th consecutive years by Kiwa PVEL at Intersolar Europe 2025, reaffirming the high reliability and excellence of its products.

As the solar industry moves toward higher standards and more stringent financing criteria, Trinasolar continues to deliver high-efficiency, highly reliable products and tailored solutions for global customers, advancing its mission to “Solar energy for All” and contributing to a net-zero world.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Mariam Agag – PR Manager, Trinasolar MEA

Email: mariam.agag@trinasolar.com

Lojayne Mohsen – Senior Consultant, Fekra Communications

Email: lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com