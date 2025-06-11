Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital is pioneering treatments for rare diseases including Spinal Muscular Atrophy and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, potentially saving young lives with a single treatment.

Dubai – Dubai is rapidly establishing itself as a hub for cutting-edge gene therapy, with Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais being at the forefront of treating rare genetic disorders such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). With the hospital’s proximity to the Dubai International Airport, a growing number of patients from Turkey, and other countries in the region and beyond are traveling to Dubai for life changing treatments.

Medcare has been redefining excellence in the field of paediatric neurology and gene-based therapies, pioneering a new era of hope and healing for families affected by such debilitating conditions. Turkish families are increasingly turning to Medcare for SMA treatments, with incidence rates in Turkey significantly higher than the global average. The hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities, international medical expertise, and holistic treatment model position it as a Centre of Excellence for gene disorders, not just in the UAE but across the MENA and the Asia-Pacific regions.

SMA, a rare neurodegenerative condition, causes progressive muscle weakness and often proves fatal in infancy if left untreated. In Turkey, SMA affects 1 in every 6,000 births compared to 1 in 10,000 globally[i]. According to the Turkish health authorities, there are currently over 3,000 people living with SMA, and about 150 new cases are diagnosed each year. DMD, another severe neuromuscular disorder, affects over 4,000 genetically confirmed patients in Turkey[ii].

Under the leadership of Dr. Vivek Mundada, a British Board-certified Consultant Paediatric Neurologist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital has delivered remarkable outcomes in managing these complex genetic conditions. Unlike traditional therapies that require ongoing spinal injections, Medcare offers a one-time, potentially curative gene therapy that addresses the root cause of the condition, dramatically improving the quality of life and long-term health. Medcare is the first private healthcare provider outside the U.S.A. to successfully administer gene therapy for SMA in the MENA region, having delivered over 100 infusions to date at Medcare Women & Children Hospital.

“Dubai is becoming a center of medical innovation, and Medcare is proud to be leading that movement, especially in the field of rare genetic diseases,” said Dr. Vivek Mundada, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital. “Through our comprehensive, patient-centered care model, we are transforming outcomes for children who previously had limited treatment options.”

Medcare’s approach goes beyond clinical excellence. Patients benefit from a multidisciplinary team that includes experts in neurology, pulmonology, orthopaedics, rehabilitation, and genetic counselling. The hospital also provides continuous follow-up care for international patients after they return home.

Turkish families have already seen outstanding results. One such story is that of Mirha, diagnosed with SMA just nine days after she was born. In 2024, she underwent gene therapy at Medcare and is now thriving without the need for breathing or feeding support. Similarly, Elif Bade who was treated in March 2024 when she was just 2 years old, has shown remarkable progress following her gene therapy at Medcare.

The parents of Mirha remarked, “We cannot express enough gratitude to Dr. Mundada and the Medcare team. Thanks to the expert and compassionate care in Dubai, our daughter has been given a new lease on life.”

Aligned with the UAE’s vision to be a global hub for medical innovation and excellence, Medcare continues to invest in infrastructure, talent, and technology to offer best-in-class care. The newly launched rare disease unit at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Dubai offers AI-powered diagnostics, robotic surgery, and advanced quaternary care, reinforcing its leadership in rare disease management.

As part of Aster DM Healthcare, Medcare is committed to expanding access to advanced medical care for international patients, while contributing to the UAE’s growing medical tourism sector, where families seek top-tier, cost-effective care without long wait times, especially for critical and time-sensitive conditions like the rare genetic disorders.

