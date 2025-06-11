DUBAI – Wyndham Rewards members can now convert their points into Pegasus BolPoints thanks to a new partnership between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the largest international hotel company in Türkiye, and Pegasus Airlines, the country’s leading low-cost carrier. Once converted, points can be exchanged for Pegasus flights, seat selection, extra baggage, or even transferred to other BolBol members. Point transfer options start as low as 6,000 Wyndham Rewards points for 1,200 Pegasus BolPoints, with no limit on the number of transfers.

“At Wyndham, our mission is to make hotel travel possible for all. Travel isn’t just about where you stay, it’s about how you get there, too. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Pegasus Airlines to bring even more value to Wyndham Rewards members. Whether you're flying across Türkiye, Europe or the Middle East, Wyndham Rewards members now have access to benefits including discounted flights, upgraded seating, extra baggage and in-flight meals across 151 travel routes, making every part of the journey rewarding.”

- Dimitris Manikis, President, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA

“We are making travel even more rewarding for our passengers. Our first loyalty partnership with a hotel group and first points conversion programme is with Wyndham, the largest international hotel brand in Türkiye. With this collaboration, we’re giving our passengers more ways to benefit from their journeys, by connecting them with trusted places to stay and making the most of their travel experience beyond the flight.”

- Güliz Öztürk, CEO, Pegasus Airlines

To celebrate the launch, members of Wyndham Rewards and BolBol will soon have the chance to earn triple Wyndham Rewards points from eligible stays at Wyndham hotels across EMEA from July to September 2025. This exclusive offer enables members to earn more, travel further and get rewarded. To take advantage Wyndham Rewards members must first register with the Pegasus BolBol programme, which they can join at flypgs.com. Check out WyndhamRewards.com for more details, including full terms and conditions.*

Consistently recognized for its simplicity and generous rewards, Wyndham Rewards is the #1 rated hotel rewards programme as named by both USA Today and U.S. News & World Report. Members—over 115 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for reward nights starting at just 7,500 points. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards programme is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Learn more or enroll for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

*Terms and conditions will be published when the promotion begins in July.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 9,300 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 907,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme offers over 115 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Pegasus Airlines

Established in 1990, Pegasus Airlines adopted a low-cost airline business model after being acquired by ESAS Holding in 2005. As Türkiye’s leading low-cost carrier, Pegasus operates with the belief that everyone should have the right to fly, offering low-cost travel on a young fleet of aircraft. Since 2018, Pegasus has operated with the motto "Your Digital Airline," connecting passengers to 151 destinations across 54 countries, including 37 domestic (Türkiye) and 114 international routes. Operating mainly through its primary hub at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, and other airports in Türkiye, Pegasus offers its guest seamless connections between Türkiye and Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and Central Asia. With a customer-focused approach, Pegasus enhances the travel experience of its guests by offering digital technologies and unique innovations designed to make their journeys easier. For more information, please visit the Pegasus website.