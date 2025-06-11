As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its network of academic partnerships and foster knowledge exchange across the Arab world, His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), met with the President of Port Said University and paid an official visit to the British University in Egypt (BUE) to explore avenues for academic and research collaboration, as well as the development of joint educational programs that promote innovation and align with development and labour market needs.

During his meeting with Prof. Dr. Sherif Saleh, President of Port Said University, both parties reviewed potential areas of academic collaboration and the development of joint programs that respond to national development priorities. The meeting featured a rich exchange of perspectives on aligning academic outcomes with market demands. H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar praised Port Said University's advanced model, especially its effective partnership with the private sector in managing its university hospital, describing it as an ‘inspiring experience.’ For his part, Prof. Dr. Sherif Saleh expressed his appreciation for the upcoming collaboration with HBMSU, commending its pioneering role in smart education and academic innovation.

During his visit to the British University in Egypt, H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar met with Prof. Dr. Mohamed Lotfy, President of BUE, where they discussed prospects for academic cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two institutions. The HBMSU delegation was introduced to BUE’s academic framework and institutional values, which are rooted in excellence and innovation. The visit also included an overview of the university’s sustainability initiatives, the Student Union experience, Digital Curriculum development, the Financial Lab, and internship and student exchange programs — all of which reflect the university’s commitment to providing its students with a world-class educational experience. The delegation also toured the university’s advanced facilities, gaining insight into the modern infrastructure supporting its academic mission.

These efforts reflect HBMSU’s strong commitment to advancing smart learning across the Arab region and strengthening partnerships with distinguished universities to develop flexible and innovative educational models that meet the needs of development and the labour market, while empowering a new generation capable of leading positive change in their communities.

